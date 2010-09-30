351C in a SN95

zap-o-matic
Anyone running a Cleveland in a SN95? Got my 94 running with a Cleveland in it, just wondering who else was doing it.
Thats awesome. I had aspirations of building a cleveland headed 302(BOSS 302) motor when I first got my car. But I have to worry about emissions here and there is no way to do that with a clevor 302.
Well, to be honest I'd return those dryer vent hoses to home depot and fab up some kind of air intake system. Those hoses are designed for discharged air at low velocities, not inlet air. You could get away with PVC for the time being then have something made up of all aluminum or mild steal tubing.
But the motor looks great in there, very nice job. I always wondered about C engines in our cars.
Lol yeah me and my dad were having the same conversation yesterday.....their exactly 1mile longer than what I need, something that will be taken care of in the near futurelooks good. please cut your wires.