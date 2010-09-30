351C in a SN95

I don't know a whole lot about the engine, I bought it off of one of my dads friends that had it in a 70 Mustang. He was running 12.50's with a 4 speed and a 3.?? gear Lol.

1970 Cleveland
Steel 4v heads
11:1 Compression
Crane Hydraulic Roller Camshaft
Ford Racing Roller Rockers
Edelbrock RPM Air Gap Intake
MSD Street Fire Ignition
MSD Distributor, Coil, Plug Wires
Holley Street Avenger 670 CFM Carburetor
Hedman Headers

Car runs great! It looks like the engine was made for it, except for the height aspect....i was sadly mistaken when I tried to shut the factory hood with the carburetor on and no air cleaner. I couldn't even shut it with the distributor cap on!:jaw: Overall I'm very happy with the swap, I have to get it aligned soon, because it seems to dart on the road when going into curves. Next will be swapping the 7.5 rear end out of it for a 8.8 I have one with a 3.50 posi unit and just haven't had time to install it. I'll post pics later today.
 
Those Cleveland engines are neat. Most people opt for the windsor, because the aftermarket is a lot better for it. The C is a better engine from a design aspect though. It's a true 90 degree V8, with canted valves.

Kurt
 
bayellowstang said:
Thats awesome. I had aspirations of building a cleveland headed 302(BOSS 302) motor when I first got my car. But I have to worry about emissions here and there is no way to do that with a clevor 302.
That sucks....luckily here in KY we don't have to do the emissions testing. The 302 Clevors are awesome, it would look great in an SN95.

Alright, here are the pics thus far, the ghetto intake setup is temporary till I can get something better.
100_0870.webp

100_0871.webp

100_0865.webp

100_0864.webp


So what does everyone think??
 
Well, to be honest I'd return those dryer vent hoses to home depot and fab up some kind of air intake system. Those hoses are designed for discharged air at low velocities, not inlet air. You could get away with PVC for the time being then have something made up of all aluminum or mild steal tubing.

But the motor looks great in there, very nice job. I always wondered about C engines in our cars.
 
The_Mustang said:
Well, to be honest I'd return those dryer vent hoses to home depot and fab up some kind of air intake system. Those hoses are designed for discharged air at low velocities, not inlet air. You could get away with PVC for the time being then have something made up of all aluminum or mild steal tubing.

But the motor looks great in there, very nice job. I always wondered about C engines in our cars.
quick $20 fix to get it off the ground until I can afford something better....I'm thinking of a setup like the Thunderbolts when I got the spare change....sometimes college life can suck :\
 
What's really funny is most Vortech kits come with that same stuff except theirs is black and more of a fabric material than foil. Still, I can't believe a supercharger company uses that kind of stuff for an inlet hose! lol
 
The first engine I ever built was a cleveland. The engine looks right at home under the hood. A custom TLSR and just a little port work on those heads + a old school torker intake and that old cleveland will absolutely fly!!! There are people running 10's with clevelands like that.

It looks like you have a pretty streetable combo although that 670 holley might be a bit small. A 750 dp would be right at home on a 4v motor. What kind of tranny are you running?
 
BlackVert yeah there the same mounting points, went in there fairly simple.

rj95svt I was actually running a 750 on it, actually a little too much for the car. The 670 Holley does great on it though. I'm using a T-5 that was just recently rebuilt, cant remember from what year, but it was highly recommended by the guy as far as a factory transmission goes. I see your running 3:73's in your car. How do you like them? I was kicking around the idea of them instead of the 3:50 gear I have to put in it.
 
I think you did just fine :hail2:

When you do things that many have not done before ............

You gotta get creative :Word:

Function B E F O R E beauty or appearance :D

You can always pretty things up later ;)

As I see it ... hot rodding at its finest can be seen here :nice:

Grady
 
