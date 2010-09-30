351C in a SN95

I don't know a whole lot about the engine, I bought it off of one of my dads friends that had it in a 70 Mustang. He was running 12.50's with a 4 speed and a 3.?? gear Lol.1970 ClevelandSteel 4v heads11:1 CompressionCrane Hydraulic Roller CamshaftFord Racing Roller RockersEdelbrock RPM Air Gap IntakeMSD Street Fire IgnitionMSD Distributor, Coil, Plug WiresHolley Street Avenger 670 CFM CarburetorHedman HeadersCar runs great! It looks like the engine was made for it, except for the height aspect....i was sadly mistaken when I tried to shut the factory hood with the carburetor on and no air cleaner. I couldn't even shut it with the distributor cap on!Overall I'm very happy with the swap, I have to get it aligned soon, because it seems to dart on the road when going into curves. Next will be swapping the 7.5 rear end out of it for a 8.8 I have one with a 3.50 posi unit and just haven't had time to install it. I'll post pics later today.