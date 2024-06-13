35th anniversary Ford mustang

Hello. My baby usually sits in the garage looking pretty, I drive get once a week for a few miles. But Monday my daughter needed to borrow a vehicle and smoked a deer 5 min after she left my place. So I want to fix it. Is there a way to determine what number it is? Vin 1fafp4046xf159814. I've wondered this for over 20 years.
Is it best to use the same fiberglass hood or could I replace it with a metal one? Is there a good site to find used parts? Thanks so for you help
