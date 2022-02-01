363 Long or Short block

My 88 currently has a stock bottom end, trick flow 170 heads, 42 pound injectors, edelbrock rpm II intake, 70mm, throttle body, powerdyne supercharger.
Should I buy a short block 363 and reuse everything but the powerdyne or get a fully built long block with better flowing heads and intake. Is the additional cost worth it.
Or, use the 170 heads but change the intake to a Box R with a bigger throttle body.
Also what size injector should I run on a naturally aspirated 363?
All opinions are welcomed. Thank you
 

#3
I would like to upgrade since it has a small Crower cam. It puts out 417 at the wheel. I would like more power and not have the low boost powerdyne charger. Do you think I should should stroke my block to 347, have heads worked on, nice cam, better intake?
 
#7
Something to keep in mind is that you’re nearing the limit to your factory block. Honestly, I can’t answer most of your questions.. I don’t have much experience. I suspect your heads would be undersized for a 363. Hopefully someone else with knowledge about engine combos will chime in.

Your budget is also a factor here and good info to provide so people can provide the best advice possible.
 
#9
Powerdynes do not put out too much. I estimate 7 pounds judging by what others say about them. My goal is a naturally aspirated 530 horse at crank. I have had communication with Jim and Nicole from fordstrokers. It’s a hard decision to make because I am not too mechanically able and would be paying for everything to be installed
 
#12
Kind of a “rabbit hole” kind of question.

The heads can be sent out and ported, which will help a good bit with a 363. Depending on what you plan on running for a cam, the springs may will probably need upgrading, and 7/16 rocker studs would be nice if they aren’t already.

The rpm 2 will need some major port work to keep up with a healthy 363 as well, but could be done. Might not be as cost effective as box r, but will also have far less issues with fitment. Throttle body is on the small side too, but will work decent.

Eric weingartner does some nice work, and will take customer supplied parts.

The current 42lb injectors you already have will work just fine on a 363.

Jim and Nicole are great, but be prepared to wait a decent while to get a long or short block from them. Since you’re not too mechanically inclined, it might be a better move to invest in a long block, and just sell the current setup you have now.
 
