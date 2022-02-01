363 Long or Short block

Brent Francis said: My 88 currently has a stock bottom end, trick flow 170 heads, 42 pound injectors, edelbrock rpm II intake, 70mm, throttle body, powerdyne supercharger.

Should I buy a short block 363 and reuse everything but the powerdyne or get a fully built long block with better flowing heads and intake. Is the additional cost worth it.

Or, use the 170 heads but change the intake to a Box R with a bigger throttle body.

Also what size injector should I run on a naturally aspirated 363?

All opinions are welcomed. Thank you

Kind of a “rabbit hole” kind of question.The heads can be sent out and ported, which will help a good bit with a 363. Depending on what you plan on running for a cam, the springs may will probably need upgrading, and 7/16 rocker studs would be nice if they aren’t already.The rpm 2 will need some major port work to keep up with a healthy 363 as well, but could be done. Might not be as cost effective as box r, but will also have far less issues with fitment. Throttle body is on the small side too, but will work decent.Eric weingartner does some nice work, and will take customer supplied parts.The current 42lb injectors you already have will work just fine on a 363.Jim and Nicole are great, but be prepared to wait a decent while to get a long or short block from them. Since you’re not too mechanically inclined, it might be a better move to invest in a long block, and just sell the current setup you have now.