Brent Francis
- Feb 19, 2019
Hello, I have a ported Systemax 2 intake from Ed at Flow Tech ready to go on. Engine is a stock bottom end 1990, TW 170 heads, mild Crower cam with 1.7 rockers, powerdyne BD11A supercharger, 3.73 gears, T5. Current intake is Performer RPM 1 with 70mm BBK throttle body. When the Systemax goes on should I use a phenolic spacer? Should I change to a 75 or 80mm throttle body? Lastly is it worth changing from bbk shorty headers to bbk long tube headers? Thank you in advance