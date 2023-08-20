Fox Phenolic spacer on Systemax intake. Are long tube headers worth it?

Hello, I have a ported Systemax 2 intake from Ed at Flow Tech ready to go on. Engine is a stock bottom end 1990, TW 170 heads, mild Crower cam with 1.7 rockers, powerdyne BD11A supercharger, 3.73 gears, T5. Current intake is Performer RPM 1 with 70mm BBK throttle body. When the Systemax goes on should I use a phenolic spacer? Should I change to a 75 or 80mm throttle body? Lastly is it worth changing from bbk shorty headers to bbk long tube headers? Thank you in advance
 

#2
How much power/boost?
What is the rest of the exhaust system?
The spacer increases the runner length which will move torque down in the rpm range, maybe even increase torque slightly, but it will sacrifice higher rpm HP by a bit. WIth the S/C you may not notice either.
 
#3
Bullitt347 said:
How much power/boost?
What is the rest of the exhaust system?
The spacer increases the runner length which will move torque down in the rpm range, maybe even increase torque slightly, but it will sacrifice higher rpm HP by a bit. WIth the S/C you may not notice either.
Click to expand...
Boost is around 6-7. Rest of exhaust is 2.5 off road H pipe into Black Widow Venom 250 mufflers. Then 2.5 tailpipes to the bumper
 
