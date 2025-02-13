3rd person help with a Chevy issue

As the title suggests, my cousin called me last night asking for my input on his friend's truck. I think he said it was an early 90s 350 - they're having issues with it staying running after letting off the accelerator. He said his friend "took it to a shop" where they basically replaced everything except the long block and they couldn't fix it. Here's what I remember from our conversation last night:

He said it'll start and idle without issues. It'll accelerate and cruise at a steady speed with no issues. But when you flip the throttle or let off when driving, it ends up dying, then they can restart it with no problem.

I told him I'd start by checking the IAC, check the idle position of the new throttle body, check the TPS, and ensure that there are no vacuum leaks. Does anyone else have any other suggestions to pass?
 

Here's a synopsis of what I told him during our phone conversation last night.

Screenshot_20250213_121950_Messages.webp
 
I messaged him, his reply: "I'm not 100% sure if it does, I haven't looked at the truck since I last talked to you. I should be there later tonight when it starts snowing."
 
Two bottles of Techron, a long drive, and call me in the morning.
 
