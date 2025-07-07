4.8 LS swap in a 1975 coupe

Hello all. I know this might be a hated topic but im looking for some other people (assuming its been done) that have swapped an LS engine into a mustang 2



I got a clean 75 for a good deal. Ive been hunting for a good shape roller for my 4.8 ls thats been in my shed and always liked the look of the 2’s so i figured it would be a neat way to spruce up a “hated” mustang.



Ive got no issues with cutting/fabricating, as i know it will be tight. Looking to pair up the nv3500 behind the motor.



I just wanna know pan options that fit around the crossmember/rack if there are any, how tight the transmission is in the tunnel or if it needs some cutting and the space for headers and exhaust.



I appreciate any insight