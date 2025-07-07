4.8 LS swap in a 1975 coupe

Jul 4, 2025
New Brunswick, Canada
Hello all. I know this might be a hated topic but im looking for some other people (assuming its been done) that have swapped an LS engine into a mustang 2

I got a clean 75 for a good deal. Ive been hunting for a good shape roller for my 4.8 ls thats been in my shed and always liked the look of the 2’s so i figured it would be a neat way to spruce up a “hated” mustang.

Ive got no issues with cutting/fabricating, as i know it will be tight. Looking to pair up the nv3500 behind the motor.

I just wanna know pan options that fit around the crossmember/rack if there are any, how tight the transmission is in the tunnel or if it needs some cutting and the space for headers and exhaust.

I appreciate any insight
 

DFlikks said:
I just wanna know pan options that fit around the crossmember/rack
V8 Mustang II uses a crossmember specific pan that hugs the crank for half the length of the 302.

DFlikks said:
how tight the transmission is in the tunnel
V8 Mustang II uses the tiny 141 tooth flex plate / small bell housing C4 and tunnel is narrow

DFlikks said:
got no issues with cutting/fabricating,
Sudden Death used a 460 ci and they made it work, so you can make ur LS work too.

DFlikks said:
up a “hated” mustang.
Not everyone hates it, I think its an older generration thing, who remember the end of convertables, big blocks, and even V8s, in Mustangs.
We like em Here!
 
2Blue2 said:
V8 Mustang II uses a crossmember specific pan that hugs the crank for half the length of the 302.


V8 Mustang II uses the tiny 141 tooth flex plate / small bell housing C4 and tunnel is narrow


Sudden Death used a 460 ci and they made it work, so you can make ur LS work too.



Not everyone hates it, I think its an older generration thing, who remember the end of convertables, big blocks, and even V8s, in Mustangs.
We like em Here!
Appreciate the insight. I did get a front sump pan for the motor, so that should clear the rack/crossmember no problem. My main issue i think will be if the transmission fits in the tunnel, but nothing a grinder and welder cant fix
 
Been waiting on most of my parts to come in, but the front sump pan and universal mounts showed up. Was able to get the car in the shop and the engine bay cleaned out. Motors test fitted in, just gotta cut and weld the mounts tomorrow.

Gonna be tight with the intake manifold to the hood. After everythings bolted in ill have to see how it fits or if ill have to go with a shallower manifold. Will also have to do abit of banging/cutting for the 4l80 to fit in there. And some custom work up front for the exhaust/coolant/intercooler piping. As expected
 

