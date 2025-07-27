4375 auto meter air/fuel gauge

Canadianfox
- Aug 18, 2019
- 32
- 2
- 18
Good evening ,
Just curious but is it normal that a gauge like the 4375 auto meter air/fuel would have 5 volts coming out of the signal wire when key on to read O2 sensors ?
I always thought the signal wire was solely to read the voltage from the sensors?
