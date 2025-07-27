4375 auto meter air/fuel gauge

C

Canadianfox

Member
Aug 18, 2019
32
2
18
Montreal
#1
Good evening ,
Just curious but is it normal that a gauge like the 4375 auto meter air/fuel would have 5 volts coming out of the signal wire when key on to read O2 sensors ?

I always thought the signal wire was solely to read the voltage from the sensors?
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

cbac89
Autometer 3318 Fuel Gauge
Replies
1
Views
107
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
Dontknowchit
Electrical Innovate PSB-1 is DOA? Am I an idiot? All plausable. Please Help
Replies
1
Views
148
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Dontknowchit
Dontknowchit
L
2004 Mustang Oxygen (O2) Sensor Issue
Replies
3
Views
346
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
letumeternum
L
R
93 LX 2.3 Trouble codes 53, 85, 21 help
Replies
17
Views
235
2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
P
Electrical 1988 GT Wrong Cluster- causing electrical issues?
Replies
3
Views
129
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
pindude80
P
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu