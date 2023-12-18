Coil pack wiring

G

goast1993

New Member
Apr 27, 2023
8
0
1
#1
Alright, here’s the deal. I have a Foxbody mustang and need help with the coil wiring.
I don’t have the stock harness as the car had it removed before I bought it. I’m running a terminator X harness. So my question is, what is a good way to wire the coil based on all the info above? I know the negative side of the coil goes to the dizzy (unless I’m wrong about that) but I can’t just put it on a switch can I? Any help would be greatly appreciated
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

T
Engine Cranks, but won't run
Replies
3
Views
391
Other Auto Tech
General karthief
General karthief
B
96 GT coil pack question
Replies
1
Views
411
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
COramprat
COramprat
T
1995 GTS cutting out while driving
Replies
1
Views
264
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
tyler6368
T
G
351 or 460 high RPM
Replies
12
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
General karthief
General karthief
E
Dome light help !
Replies
6
Views
716
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Eafd30
E
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu