Coil pack wiring

Alright, here’s the deal. I have a Foxbody mustang and need help with the coil wiring.
I don’t have the stock harness as the car had it removed before I bought it. I’m running a terminator X harness. So my question is, what is a good way to wire the coil based on all the info above? I know the negative side of the coil goes to the dizzy (unless I’m wrong about that) but I can’t just put it on a switch can I? Any help would be greatly appreciated
I don’t have the stock harness as the car had it removed before I bought it. I’m running a terminator X harness. So my question is, what is a good way to wire the coil based on all the info above? I know the negative side of the coil goes to the dizzy (unless I’m wrong about that) but I can’t just put it on a switch can I? Any help would be greatly appreciated