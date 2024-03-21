93CalypsoConvert
Nov 26, 2020
267
80
38
Hello all. I have a new-to-me 2011 5.0 and it has a hot start issue.
Every other hot start or so, it will long crank before starting. Cycling the fuel pump doesn't seem to make a difference. From the little I've seen, it may be a faulty check valve allowing the fuel to boil in the rails.
Hot idle hunts for rpm just a little too. Maybe ±50 rpm
Otherwise the car is great and doesn't show any other issues
Any ideas?
