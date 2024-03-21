Fuel 5.0 Hot Start Issue

93CalypsoConvert

93CalypsoConvert

Active Member
Nov 26, 2020
267
80
38
Virginia
#1
Hello all. I have a new-to-me 2011 5.0 and it has a hot start issue.

Every other hot start or so, it will long crank before starting. Cycling the fuel pump doesn't seem to make a difference. From the little I've seen, it may be a faulty check valve allowing the fuel to boil in the rails.

Hot idle hunts for rpm just a little too. Maybe ±50 rpm

Otherwise the car is great and doesn't show any other issues

Any ideas?
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

T
Engine Crank but no start 1990 LX 5.0
Replies
10
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
Mr.Kelley
Engine Help hard/no start runs rough.
Replies
25
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
CAMTWO1070
CAMTWO1070
R
Fox Crank no start
Replies
4
Views
947
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mindseye007
Mindseye007
JDL5.0
Help with Heat soak/Hot Start
Replies
30
Views
3K
Digital Self-tuning Forum
from6to8
from6to8
B
94 cobra possible idle issue?
Replies
11
Views
538
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
Noobz347
Noobz347
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu