5" inch gauges on fox body 1987-1993

Jul 16, 2025
New Ford owner here. Purchased a 91 convertible on April 15, 2025 (not running at the time) and the gauges were beaten to death and trashed. I looked around at different options and wasn't too crazy about anything on the market. Looked and searched to see if anyone had done 5" gauges on an 87-93 and couldn't find anything. I decided to give it a go, and it turns out they do fit and look pretty cool! I figured since I was doing an ac delete (I drive the car with the top down 100% of the time) I should try to do a custom setup. Did some cleaning up of the wiring, audio and steering wheel work while I was at it too.

This is a google drive link to all the photos of the install in case you'd like to see more or do the same.

Foxbody gauges - Google Drive

drive.google.com drive.google.com
 

Wow!


The few images you posted here do [not] tell the story. hehe

That is a lot of really nice work that you put into this.

My only question: Did you diagram it as you went?


Here is the real enticement to get these guys to go look at the rest of your images:

1752772044026.webp
 
