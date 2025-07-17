5" inch gauges on fox body 1987-1993

New Ford owner here. Purchased a 91 convertible on April 15, 2025 (not running at the time) and the gauges were beaten to death and trashed. I looked around at different options and wasn't too crazy about anything on the market. Looked and searched to see if anyone had done 5" gauges on an 87-93 and couldn't find anything. I decided to give it a go, and it turns out they do fit and look pretty cool! I figured since I was doing an ac delete (I drive the car with the top down 100% of the time) I should try to do a custom setup. Did some cleaning up of the wiring, audio and steering wheel work while I was at it too.This is a google drive link to all the photos of the install in case you'd like to see more or do the same.