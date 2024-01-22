Engine 66 heater box hoses to 5.0 heater hard tubes

b_arrington

b_arrington

Member
Jan 18, 2024
11
1
13
Long Island, NY
#1
I'm working with my son on the 66 with a 1993 5.0 swap. The heater box was toast so we replaced that in the fall. The fan motor bench tested A-OK on it's own and mounted in the heater box before installing in the car. However, now the squirrel cage is rubbing loudly in the housing.

I wouldn't mind pulling the heater box to adjust or replace the fan, except for the horrendous connection of the heater core hoses to the hard tubes for the 5.0 heater loop. The combination of the short distance to the firewall, sharp angle, different dimeter hoses (pipe is 3/4 ", heater core is 1/2"), and need for a T for the EGR coolant loop made assembling connecting the hoses just about the worst job I've ever done. It took many hours and a lot of swearing to make the connections. Enlarging the hole in the fire wall for the hoses helped, but it was still incredibly difficult.

So, any tips/ideas/suggestions for how to simplify connecting the 5.0 heater tubes to the 66 heater box? Any solutions to replace the rigid heater tubes with something flexible?

1705956299734.png


1705956734804.png
 

  • Sponsors (?)


#2
You don't have to run the egr coolant hoses at all. Dome say it's there to de-ice the throttle blade in cold conditions. It may help with Temps from egr but most cars do not have coolant flowing around egr. You can delete the coolant heater pipe. You'll have to plug the rear spot where the the small hose goes to the intake ( yours looks incorrect- there shouldnt be a T there. Should go to a nipple on the lower intake ). You'll need a 90° fitting to screw in intake in the location where the tube bolts in. There is also a sensor hose adapter needed for the ECT sensor. Might be able to get away with shortening the metal pipes. Should put a flare in them to help keep hoses from backing off. That way the sensor can stay in the pipes. Would have to brake the little nipple shut.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

connella08
rebuilt heater box, weak heat
Replies
5
Views
786
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
Noobz347
Noobz347
jrichker
Timing Cover/harmonic Balancer Removal And Replacement
Replies
0
Views
12K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
jrichker
jrichker
N
SOLD Supercharged 1989 SSP Coupe $13,500 obo
Replies
13
Views
12K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
notchlubber
N
Jdeserio
  • Locked
SOLD 1990 Mustang Gt, Vortech, T56, Forgelines
Replies
4
Views
26K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
Jaxmustang
Jaxmustang
D
My Little Pony (dreamr's 1990 5.0)
Replies
1
Views
1K
The Welcome Wagon
90BlueGTStang
90BlueGTStang
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu