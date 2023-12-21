mrhurk
Hi,
I am looking for a manual transmission engine plate/separator for a 78 mustang 302 (King). Switching from a C4 auto to a Tremec T5. Using a M2 bell so I need a stock M2 plate.
I am in Reading, PA but will gladly pay a premium price and shipping for a plate.
After I get this installed I will have all the C4 auto parts for sale here.
Thanks,
Dean
