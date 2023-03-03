185cc SBF Enforcer Cylinder Head - Small Valve Air Flow Research's 185cc SB Ford Enforcer Cylinder heads feature AFR's Permanent Mold “As-Cast” Technology surfaces on the intake runners, exhaust runners and combustion chambers that allows for extremely accurate and repeatable port location/performance. This budget-friendly cylinder head is...

You have had a lot thrown at you but you can see that there are a lot of us on here that have been there and done that and have had some good success at head, cam, intake (HCI) swaps.This is just me but you need to evaluate the health of the existing short block before anything else. Typically I look at it this way:Motor has less than 50,000 miles on it - HCI swap is all that is needed.Motor has less than 100,000 miles on it and you know the history - Put a new oil pump in it and move forward with the HCI swap.Motor has over 100,000 on it and you know the history - Check the main and rod bearings and make any decisions on the rotating assembly based on this, check the cylinder wall lip at the top of the cylinders. If there is enough there to really hand a finger nail on then you may want to go for a full rebuild. If the lip is not of concern then run as is and move forward with the HCI swap.Most of these motors can run up to 200,000 on the short block with the factory low drag rings and good maintenance. Once you have assessed the short block then stick to a budget. The AFE Enforcer heads are a good head as rednotch pointed out. You can read up on them here:Mustang5L5 also mentioned the GT40 heads. If you can get a set for less than $200 then you might be able to freshen them up for a bit less than the AFR's. You will need a set of TFS springs as the ones on the GT40's out of the Explorers cannot support much lift and will most likely be worn out. Springs are here:There is a good thread on this right now where one of the members is rebuilding a set himself. Really starts at about post #392If you are more of a buy it and install it kind of person then get the AFR's and move on. If you enjoy the DIY approach source some GT40 heads and have some fun. Flow numbers on the heads are as follows:Intake Flow @ 28" H20Valve Lift .100" .200" .300" .400" .500"E7 59 114 144 156 156GT40 54 107 157 183 192GT40P 61 128 169 195 196AFR N/A 123 175 208 232Exhaust Flow @ 28" H20Valve Lift .100" .200" .300" .400" .500"E7 42 78 105 115 116GT40 47 94 119 128 128GT40P 52 90 123 135 139AFR N/A 105 143 163 166So you can see that the AFR's right out of the box outflow the GT40's which means you will make more power if your intake and cam selection are correct. The other thing that I would recommend would be to port the Explorer intake. The guy for the job it TMoss as he and his son have done hundreds of them and did my old Cobra intake and did an outstanding job. If you are interested I can PM you his email address.Camshaft...custom or off the shelf. I would say custom hands down but the lead times are way out there right now due to the lack of billet cores. Comp Cams and others may have stock on an off the shelf cam that will work 95% as good as a custom is you are wanting to get this done in the next few months. I ran an off the shelf Comp Cams Xtreme camshaft on my old 306 with ported 1969 DOZZ heads and the ported Cobra intake and that combo screamed for what it was. Have an Ed Curtis in the current motor and it was worth the money. Right now I am several months waiting on another one for a 351W based stroker motor but I would not run a off the shelf in this motor so we wait.You can find good used parts like roller rockers on the market place here and the Corral so I would opt for that vs. the right at $300+ for a new set for the motor you are building. Most likely stock push rods will work but you will need to check them and there are a couple of guys on here that can walk you right through that. I can do it but I usually end up taking to a couple of my buddies with who dunnit cars to walk me through it as I don't do it enough.Biggest thing is knowing what you want out of the motor hp wise and what rpm range you want to run in. Stock short block with a good heads, good intake and the right cam can build 250 at the rear wheels all day long and put a grin on your face. The guys here are all willing to help but you have to know what you are capable of turning wrenches wise, what you want out of the motor, and set a budget.