79 Capri Tails

Hey guys,

after months of endless searching, I finally got my hands on a nice set of 1979 Mercury Capri tail lights for my 91. Haven't seen too many pictures of mustangs with these on them, so I thought I would share. I am beyond excited about how nice/different they look.

Please excuse my filthy car, its been raining off and on.
 

Shoomakan said:
Those look nice. I like them better than the stockers, but the Cobra lights still look better IMO.

Props for originality, though! First time I've seen Capri lights on a Fox.
Click to expand...

Thanks! I did this partly because I liked how they would look with the red/black color scheme and partly for the sake of being different. I was considering the cobras, but chose these because they are harder to come by.
 
