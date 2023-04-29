'79 mustang dash light color cap issue

EvgO

EvgO

New Member
Jul 5, 2022
13
0
1
Riga, Latvia
Hey knowledgeable gentlemen, I have an issue.

One of my dash lights became white.
341732394_986999069332440_2979645113520987462_n.jpg

I removed the gauge cluster to see what's up and saw that there is a blue filter-like cap in the gauge cluster that changes the color of the gauge. The cap in question is glued in, just like the other ones, but the light still comes out white. I don't currently have a tool to dissasemble the cluster, but is it possible/worth doing it?

I had blue lights lying around, so installed it and the color is a bit off.
343513928_1404782813654030_5165890752316170841_n.jpg

What's the course of action here? Disassemble the two halves of the gauge cluster, rip out the caps, replace lights with a different color? Reglue the blue cap? It seems to be in place.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

2
Please Help!! 2000 Mustang Theft Light, car won't start issue...
Replies
4
Views
319
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
2000Mustangguy
2
2
Please Help! 2000 Mustang Convertible V6 Theft System Issue, Car Shut off, Now no, Start, Theft Light Flashing quickly!
Replies
4
Views
318
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
90sickfox
90sickfox
Z
2001 mustang gt cluster/ interior light issue.
Replies
6
Views
773
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
wmburns
wmburns
Mustang5L5
Electrical Foxbody Mustang: Adding Check engine light to 86-88 cars
Replies
7
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
FoxChasis
F
N
67 mustang dash lights not working
Replies
0
Views
852
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
Nick Craig
N
Top Bottom
New
Hot
Menu