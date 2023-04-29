'79 mustang dash light color cap issue

Hey knowledgeable gentlemen, I have an issue.One of my dash lights became white.I removed the gauge cluster to see what's up and saw that there is a blue filter-like cap in the gauge cluster that changes the color of the gauge. The cap in question is glued in, just like the other ones, but the light still comes out white. I don't currently have a tool to dissasemble the cluster, but is it possible/worth doing it?I had blue lights lying around, so installed it and the color is a bit off.What's the course of action here? Disassemble the two halves of the gauge cluster, rip out the caps, replace lights with a different color? Reglue the blue cap? It seems to be in place.