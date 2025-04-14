8 Years of Vibration leading to engine knock?

I appreciate any help I can get. 8 years go a family member replaced the 3.9L motor in my 2004 Mustang. Ever since then there has been a vibration at idle when in drive and foot on the brake. It feels rhythmic where the vibration frequency ramps up to a point then slowly goes back down and repeats. I replaced the IAC, MAF, spark plugs, ignition coil and wires, smoke tested for vacuum leaks, replaced fuel pump and filter. Then the balancer bolt broke and after replacing that I got tired of nothing working so I ignored it for 6 years and 30,000 miles.

In 2024 I started working on it again and I've replaced the exhaust manifolds, transmission mount, engine mounts, cam synchronizer, and harmonic balancer. Still not fixed and worse I start to hear a high pitch ringing sound like a bike bell.
Sorry about the power steering pump. Earlier pinging sound


I assumed it was the timing chain so I replaced the chain, gears and guide and heard the same sound but much less frequently and after a week it went away and I now hear this sound.
Knocking sound now WITHOUT belt with microphone next to balancer


And I still have the vibration! I did notice the exhaust leak is back. Is this rod knock? Or did my aftermarket cam synchronizer go bad? I'm hoping for some direction.

Thank you.
 

