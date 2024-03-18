85 rebuild

new here from southern Indiana. I have an 85 gt t top in pretty good condition. as far as I know the only mods are a 2.5 exhaust. eldebrock carb and intake and aftermarket distributor. there's nothing wrong with the car runs fine it does have rear seal leak and has a 5spd. anyways I wanna pull the engine and trans and rebuild them. do I just do a straight rebuild or do I stroke it. I have a reliable spot to check over and bore the motor, they can also redo the heads and balance the crank.

I have rebuilt engines before but never modded one. if I go .030 over what all do I need besides new pistons. I do know I am installing a Holley sniper and some shorty headers.prob keep the intake. it is not the original motor so until I get it out I'm not sure what year it is or if the heads are aftermarket as well. looking for options and opinions. thank
Welcome to :SN:
A poke and stroke cannot be seen from the outside, good way to get HP without distractions, I would do some research on the intake manifold, likely not a good choice for the larger displacement, choose your parts wisely.
JMO
 
