Greetings ladies and gentlemen, it’s been too long!
I was watching this video of Matt Farah’s car and he mentioned that the Ford Performance crate engine he had in it was making 350 HP with a mild cam, Mac headers, a set of GT40X cylinder heads, and an explorer intake. I looked on Ford’s website and that motor does indeed make about 340 HP.
I have been led to believe that making over 300 HP on a stock displacement 302 is difficult without some kind of forced induction, so what’s happening here? Does the GT40X just flow that well, or do you think he had them ported?
The reason I’m asking (beyond curiosity) is because I’m going to be looking at a rebuild sometime in the future and 300 I feel is the sweet spot for these cars with regards to the balance between performance and streetability, so if I can replicate that somehow it would save me the trouble and expense of moving up to a 351 or getting a stroker kit.
Thanks in advance, I look forward to learning something new.
I was watching this video of Matt Farah’s car and he mentioned that the Ford Performance crate engine he had in it was making 350 HP with a mild cam, Mac headers, a set of GT40X cylinder heads, and an explorer intake. I looked on Ford’s website and that motor does indeed make about 340 HP.
I have been led to believe that making over 300 HP on a stock displacement 302 is difficult without some kind of forced induction, so what’s happening here? Does the GT40X just flow that well, or do you think he had them ported?
The reason I’m asking (beyond curiosity) is because I’m going to be looking at a rebuild sometime in the future and 300 I feel is the sweet spot for these cars with regards to the balance between performance and streetability, so if I can replicate that somehow it would save me the trouble and expense of moving up to a 351 or getting a stroker kit.
Thanks in advance, I look forward to learning something new.