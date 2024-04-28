I parked my 86 gt 5.0 in the garage, drove it right in. It sat for about 2 months. I went to start it and noticed (key on engine off) the fuel pump wouldn't shut off. It should shut off after a few seconds of priming. I located the fuel pump relay under drivers seat. I found one of the pins was broke off, so I thought that's the problem so I replaced it. Once installed I turned the key on and the pump kept running like before. So I turned off the key, but now when I turn the key on the fuel pump doesn't even turn on. I am able to get the pump to turn on if I ground the wire in the diagnostic connector by the windshield wiper motor. But the pump won't turn off until I turn the key off. Anyone have a problem like this?