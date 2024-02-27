Fuel Why does the fuel pump prime and then stop?

Little back story. My 35 year old engine control wiring harness was toast so I went with a Painless harness. It does away with a lot of the superfluous crap that's not needed.


So, I wired the starter relay wire as per instructions: Connect wire to the B+ side of starter relay OR to the positive side of battery. This wire provides constant battery 12v power to the computer and relays.
Well.......I connected it to the POS side of the relay (which gets constant 12v power) and when I turn the key to ON, the fuel pump primes but doesn't stop! So, what makes the fuel pump stop priming? Is it because it reaches 39 psi in the lines? Why does my FP continue to run? Oh yeah, '93 5.0.
 

