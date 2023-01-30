Hello everyone

Need to ask you for help.

I recently purchased a new evaporator, condensor, receiver/dryer, new lines going to the compressor. I did not replace the pressure switch, compressor and the line going from the compressor to the evaporator. That is the only three items I did not change. What do I need to do that does not cost too much money to upgrade to R134. I know the evaporator is already R134 because it is smaller but what about the rest?

Do I need a different pressure switch and different valves for the compressor?