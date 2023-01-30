Fox 86 GT mustang A/C R135 upgrade from R12

J

JTRSMC

Member
Oct 13, 2022
8
3
13
54
Madison AL
Hello everyone
Need to ask you for help.
I recently purchased a new evaporator, condensor, receiver/dryer, new lines going to the compressor. I did not replace the pressure switch, compressor and the line going from the compressor to the evaporator. That is the only three items I did not change. What do I need to do that does not cost too much money to upgrade to R134. I know the evaporator is already R134 because it is smaller but what about the rest?
Do I need a different pressure switch and different valves for the compressor?
 

  • Sponsors (?)


Noobz347

Noobz347

Stangnet Facilities Maint Tech... Er... Janitor
Admin Dude
Jan 4, 1985
33,915
15,519
234
Box behind Walmart
www.stangnet.com
You're going to need to transfuse the compressor oil with one that is R134 compatible.

Put the system back together, suck it down, and flush the whole thing with the new oil.

There are adaptor kits for fittings.

Service to 80%. More is dangerous.


When I did mine, I flushed the [entire] system and reused all of my stock components (or rather the A/C shop did).
 
Noobz347

Noobz347

Stangnet Facilities Maint Tech... Er... Janitor
Admin Dude
Jan 4, 1985
33,915
15,519
234
Box behind Walmart
www.stangnet.com
JTRSMC said:
How do you change the compressor oil? And when you say transfuse what do you mean? Do you mean a oil that mixes with the old oil?
Click to expand...
I mean to completely remove the old type and flush it out and replace it with the new R134 compatible oil. They generally do [not] mix although I've heard that there are now some oils that are compatible with both (unverified).
 
J

JTRSMC

Member
Oct 13, 2022
8
3
13
54
Madison AL
Ok well presently the system completely empty.
I have a harbor freight A/C vacuum pump that works off my compressor. It works well, will it work to remove everything out of the system? How negitive pressure do I need?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

B
1991 GT Vert…Reinstalling removed factory A/C
Replies
9
Views
570
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
BillyMoore
B
I
Adding Ac
Replies
34
Views
2K
1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech
LILCBRA
LILCBRA
Wayne Waldrep
UPDATE-A/C parts destruction....ughhh
Replies
14
Views
611
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
D
91 GT Convertible AOD Upgrades
Replies
23
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
LAFF
L
93CalypsoConvert
Fox Lets make my AC work again
Replies
10
Views
940
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Zeffer
Zeffer
Top Bottom
New
Hot
Menu