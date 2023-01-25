Paint and Body 87 Black convertible Rubber door molding. What Color black?

May 26, 2020
Hello,

The title says it all. I have an 87 black vert. I'm looking to repaint the rubber door molding but can't figure out " what type black" to use.
I assume SEM bumper coater, but there is reg black and gloss black. Could even go just SEM trim black but don't know if this will work on the rubber.
I know it's basically my choice but I'm looking to match as close to OEM as possible.

I repainted all the trim with SEM trim Black and WOW does it work and look great!

Thank you for all your help!
-Rick
 

