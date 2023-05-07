88 dies when spout is plugged in

9

92LX5spd

New Member
Feb 23, 2013
23
0
1
My '88 5.0 died about two months ago. I managed to get it into a parking lot. It would fire, then run for a few seconds and shut off again. I waited until it cooled down, pulled the spout connector and the car started up and I drove it home. I finally got around to messing with it this weekend. It already had a new Ford cap, rotor, plugs and wires. I replaced the PIP, TFI module and coil with all Standard brand parts (not their cheap budget line).

I started the car with the spout removed and set the timing. Seconds after I put the spout back in, it died and wouldn't restart. I pulled the spout back out and it started right up. Which direction should I look at from here?
 

