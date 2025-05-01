88 Foxbody 5.0 Driveshaft Issue! Need Help

I have 88 Ford Foxbody 5.0 many upgrades to motor . Anyway T5 tranny went out . Decided to go with a Tremec an have it converted from a 5spd to a 6spd manual. Sent it to the shop . They tell me they are having drive shaft custom made .



Drive shaft comes in an it’s the same length as the original. So they send it back because it need to be cut shorter. So they send it back with the measurements that the drive shaft needs to be to fit . An it come back an it still don’t fit because someone didn’t know how to use a measuring tape . So now I’m waiting on a lift to open up so they can re measure a send it back out . Keep in mind this has been over 4 month period . An I have already paid a total of 6400 dollars . Can anyone tell me what’s the correct driveshaft length that will work for the set up I’ve just explained .

Thanks for your Help



USMC Combat Vet Sgt. James J. Hood

1st LAR Reconnaissance Bt.