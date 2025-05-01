88 Foxbody 5.0 Driveshaft Issue! Need Help

J

James Hood

New Member
May 1, 2025
1
0
0
Missouri
#1
I have 88 Ford Foxbody 5.0 many upgrades to motor . Anyway T5 tranny went out . Decided to go with a Tremec an have it converted from a 5spd to a 6spd manual. Sent it to the shop . They tell me they are having drive shaft custom made .

Drive shaft comes in an it’s the same length as the original. So they send it back because it need to be cut shorter. So they send it back with the measurements that the drive shaft needs to be to fit . An it come back an it still don’t fit because someone didn’t know how to use a measuring tape . So now I’m waiting on a lift to open up so they can re measure a send it back out . Keep in mind this has been over 4 month period . An I have already paid a total of 6400 dollars . Can anyone tell me what’s the correct driveshaft length that will work for the set up I’ve just explained .
Thanks for your Help

USMC Combat Vet Sgt. James J. Hood
1st LAR Reconnaissance Bt.
 

Attachments

  • IMG_0288.webp
    IMG_0288.webp
    100.7 KB · Views: 1
  • IMG_0289.webp
    IMG_0289.webp
    95.4 KB · Views: 1
  • IMG_0290.webp
    IMG_0290.webp
    138.6 KB · Views: 1
  • IMG_0284.webp
    IMG_0284.webp
    117.8 KB · Views: 1
  • IMG_0285.webp
    IMG_0285.webp
    100.1 KB · Views: 1
  • IMG_0286.webp
    IMG_0286.webp
    91.8 KB · Views: 1
  • IMG_0287.webp
    IMG_0287.webp
    89.8 KB · Views: 1

  • Sponsors (?)


#2
Welcome to :SN: !

I won't lie, it sounds like the guy working on the car isn't too experienced with modifications like this. It's not hard, and the driveshaft shop should have given him directions since different shops ask for measurements from different locations. Or, worse comes to worse, they use the original driveshaft and figure out how much shorter it would need to be. :shrug:

Unfortunately I don't have a specific answer to your question. Maybe someone else does? I moved your thread to the Fox Tech section so more eyes could see it. Hopefully someone will be along shortly who can help more than I....
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Mac131
Progress Thread 1993 LX Hatch Progress
Replies
195
Views
8K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mac131
Mac131
revhead347
SN Mustang Magnum T56 swap
Replies
5
Views
2K
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
revhead347
revhead347
AydenTv
Engine A few issues with my new 88 Foxbody that i couldnt find definitive answers to....
Replies
6
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
7991LXnSHO
7991LXnSHO
A
Engine 1990 Fox wont rev over 3500 RPMS
Replies
57
Views
13K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
alex.sweitzer
A
M
Drivetrain Vibration In Every Gear T-5 Tremec!
Replies
5
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
93CalypsoConvert
93CalypsoConvert
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu