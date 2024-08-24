Hey all,New Foxbody Owner...picked this 93 LX up a couple weeks ago. It had previously been loved and enjoyed but has been sitting for the past 5 years or so. All panels are numbers matching with original paint (minus front bumper cover paint).On it's way home...Issues and progress so far:1. Bad fuel pressure regulator-leaking fuel in vacuum system. Replaced with cheap auto parts store one for now. Car now runs relatively good.2. Paint restoration and flame decal removal. Will need to repaint front bumper cover to match. Also wet sanded front lights and sprayed with some clear.3. Wiring cleanup-removal of 90s alarm system. Stereo wiring needed a little re-routing. Rest of wiring appears to be untouched, thankfully.4. Power steering pump replacement.New pump will be getting installed today.Some mods and things I have noticed while getting to know the car:-1994 engine (appears to be stock).-3.55 or 3.73 gears.-SVE radiator and hoses.-5 lug conversion.-Aluminum driveshaft.-Tremec T5 with pro 5.0 shifter.-A/C works!-Aftermarket rear control arms.-BBK Subframe connectors (will replace with better ones).-BBK "hot air intake"...lol. Will replace with OEM style and K&N filter.-New carpet and some dyed interior panels (needs to be redone).-BBK shorty equal length headers.-Pypes exhaust system (may change to flow master delta flows). Also hangs lower than I'd like.-SVE 18" rims. Thinking of going with 17" ponies.-Suspension has been changed with Tokico struts and shocks.-Car came with Eibach springs still in the box and other misc. parts.Car has zero rust! Whoever did the past modifications did a good job too. Nothing appears to be hacked. I can keep this thread going if anyone cares to see the car progress. Today is P/S pump install, new temp/intake sensors, multifunction switch install, cluster bezel repair, etc. Hopefully get to drive it around some more to continue its shakedown.Anyways...thanks for checking it out.-Jeff