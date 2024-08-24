Progress Thread 1993 LX Hatch Progress

Mac131

Mac131

Active Member
Aug 9, 2024
186
133
53
USA
#1
Hey all,

New Foxbody Owner...picked this 93 LX up a couple weeks ago. It had previously been loved and enjoyed but has been sitting for the past 5 years or so. All panels are numbers matching with original paint (minus front bumper cover paint).

On it's way home...
IMG_5753.jpeg

IMG_5759.jpeg



Issues and progress so far:

1. Bad fuel pressure regulator-leaking fuel in vacuum system. Replaced with cheap auto parts store one for now. Car now runs relatively good.
IMG_5757.jpeg

IMG_5761.jpeg


2. Paint restoration and flame decal removal. Will need to repaint front bumper cover to match. Also wet sanded front lights and sprayed with some clear.
IMG_5791.jpeg
IMG_5792.jpeg
IMG_5800.jpeg


3. Wiring cleanup-removal of 90s alarm system. Stereo wiring needed a little re-routing. Rest of wiring appears to be untouched, thankfully.
IMG_5801.jpeg


4. Power steering pump replacement.
IMG_5828.jpeg

IMG_5827.jpeg



New pump will be getting installed today.


Some mods and things I have noticed while getting to know the car:
-1994 engine (appears to be stock).
-3.55 or 3.73 gears.
-SVE radiator and hoses.
-5 lug conversion.
-Aluminum driveshaft.
-Tremec T5 with pro 5.0 shifter.
-A/C works!
-Aftermarket rear control arms.
-BBK Subframe connectors (will replace with better ones).
-BBK "hot air intake"...lol. Will replace with OEM style and K&N filter.
-New carpet and some dyed interior panels (needs to be redone).
-BBK shorty equal length headers.
-Pypes exhaust system (may change to flow master delta flows). Also hangs lower than I'd like.
-SVE 18" rims. Thinking of going with 17" ponies.
-Suspension has been changed with Tokico struts and shocks.
-Car came with Eibach springs still in the box and other misc. parts.

Car has zero rust! Whoever did the past modifications did a good job too. Nothing appears to be hacked. I can keep this thread going if anyone cares to see the car progress. Today is P/S pump install, new temp/intake sensors, multifunction switch install, cluster bezel repair, etc. Hopefully get to drive it around some more to continue its shakedown.

Anyways...thanks for checking it out.

-Jeff
 
  • Like
Reactions: Blackhawkxx, Monkeybutt2000, gkomo and 2 others

  • Sponsors (?)


#7
I kinda like the wheels. Would really like to see a picture of the car without the flames.

The Tokico dampers are good. I ran them with H&R Super Sport springs and really liked the ride and how the car handled.

Good exhaust shop should be able to move the exhaust up and cost a lot less than replacing it.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Mac131
#9
Today's update:

1. Replaced power steering pump and low pressure hoses.
2. Changed coolant
3. Changed both coolant temp sensors and the intake temp sensor.
4. Re-loomed and taped some wiring underneath and on top.
5. Installed new multi function switch, left turn signal now works.
6. LED upgrade in cluster and heat controls
7. Polished the speedo gear shaft on transmission side and re-greased both ends...hope it fixes low speed bouncing.

Here's a few pics. Harmonic balancer has a wobble to it...time to replace that. I'll upload a short video after I convert it from .mov to something this site supports.
Also noticed a tick/knock on passenger side when car warms up. Hopefully it's just valve train. Will pull the valve cover to check things out.

Appreciate you all checking it out.

IMG_5832.jpeg

IMG_5833.jpeg

IMG_5799.webp
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: 89ripper
#10
AeroCoupe said:
I kinda like the wheels. Would really like to see a picture of the car without the flames.

The Tokico dampers are good. I ran them with H&R Super Sport springs and really liked the ride and how the car handled.

Good exhaust shop should be able to move the exhaust up and cost a lot less than replacing it.
Click to expand...


Far from great but much better after compound and ceramic coating.
IMG_5800.webp
IMG_5792.webp
IMG_5791.webp
 
  • Like
Reactions: gkomo
#11
Figured I'd share some more pics...nothing special, just annotating my progress.

New power steering lines at the top and re-loomed/wrapped the wiring that goes around the oil pan. Speaking of oil pan, check out that big glob of RTV that must be hiding something...not gonna even touch that potential disaster yet.
IMG_5840.jpeg



More loom/tape work.
IMG_5843.jpeg



Holding down potential rattles with kilmat.
IMG_5863.jpeg



Lined the fender well with kilmat and retaped some spots. I'll eventually do all of it when the dash comes out for whatever reason. Not the cleanest look here but I just want to protect the wires and deaden any rattles.
IMG_5869.jpeg



Low hanging Pypes exhaust system.
IMG_5871.jpeg

IMG_5872.jpeg



Cleaned and polished cluster. Also converted to LED.
IMG_5867.jpeg
IMG_5868.jpeg



"Custom" brackets I made to secure bottom of cluster bezel.
IMG_5888.jpeg
IMG_5889.jpeg



Must be aftermarket door panels. Wavy.
IMG_5883.jpeg



Needs to be dyed again...minor stuff.
IMG_5866.jpeg


Not sure what is up with this dip stick tube...seems to me that lip should be flush with the block? It also reads over full with 5 qts in it. I drain both sumps too.
IMG_5861.webp



I'll upload a video of the harmonic balancer wobbling next.

-Jeff
 
Last edited:
#18
The dipstick tube typically goes flush to that "ring" but I have seen several that are not and never leak. Always heard the Ford Racing / Performance ones are a mother to install. Found this video that shows how they made a "tool" to help install it.

 
  • Like
Reactions: nicholase and Mac131
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

AnthonyA1234
Progress Thread Restoration progress on my 92 GT
Replies
15
Views
348
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Noobz347
Noobz347
idareu
Progress Thread "Alter Ego" White 1993 LX 5.0 5spd
Replies
22
Views
745
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
idareu
idareu
Bill Cool
For Sale 3-owner 1987 Mustang GT, $18K obro, Lancaster CA
Replies
4
Views
307
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
nickyb
nickyb
D
For Sale 94 Mustang GT 5.0 HO Convertible Automatic for sale
Replies
0
Views
415
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
DeanS
D
nicholase
Progress Thread Nicholase 90 fox build
Replies
113
Views
4K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Noobz347
Noobz347
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu