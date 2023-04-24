88 Mustang dies, won't restart until a key cycle

T

toeffer

New Member
May 24, 2011
Hello,

I am chasing a problem that continues to get the best of me. The car runs great, but just dies. No power is lost inside, everything still works as it should. If I try to crank it without cycling the key it will crank forever and not start. As soon as I cycle the key it starts right back up.

When this happens I have had a fuel gauge on it, and it is not losing pressure.

I have replaced the TFI, PIP, COIL, IGNITION SWITCH, ECU.

Any thoughts would be appreciated.
 

T

toeffer

New Member
May 24, 2011
Its hard to tell the timing, but when the car shuts off I believe the pump does too. I do know that its not losing pressure until well after it dies. As soon as I cycle the key I can hear the pump re prime.
 
AeroCoupe

AeroCoupe

Founding Member
Oct 28, 2001
Possibly the fuel pump relay failing or it could be the ECU. ECU Exchange is where most folks are sending them. They are getting up there in age (37 to 30 years old) and what most find is the capacitors are failing as they age out.
 
T

toeffer

New Member
May 24, 2011
AeroCoupe said:
Possibly the fuel pump relay failing or it could be the ECU. ECU Exchange is where most folks are sending them. They are getting up there in age (37 to 30 years old) and what most find is the capacitors are failing as they age out.
I had the problem with the stock ECU, it has since been switched over to a MSPNP2 and is having the same issue. Would the fuel pump relay failing cause the car to shut off even though it still has pressure when the car dies?
 
AeroCoupe

AeroCoupe

Founding Member
Oct 28, 2001
Does the MSPNP2 look for a fuel pump run signal and if so when it does not see a run signal will it shut things down? Does the car stumble or just die?

If the fuel pressure is not dropping when it dies then I am doubting its fuel system related from the tank to the fuel rails. You are either loosing spark signal, injector pulse signal, or both. Check your ECU harness grounds and just for grins check the ECU relay which I believe is mounted above the stock ECU location.
 
T

toeffer

New Member
May 24, 2011
The MSPNP2 supplies a ground to FP relay to engage the pump. I don't believe it has any feedback for when the pump is running.

It does not stumble at all it just dies. ECU grounds at the battery from what I understand of the diagram, there is a second ground down by the ecu but it is for the sensor grounds?

I am going to try and swap out the ECU relay, but I have not yet.
 
rednotch

rednotch

Founding Member
Aug 14, 2000
Next time it happens, don't cycle the key, and start checking power to everything that should have key on power, check spark etc. I have had new ford ignition switches fall apart in days, long after the recall, even when dealer installed on a open recall. Theres still bad old stock floating around. But I would guess its wiring issue over a bad part if cycling the key temporarily fixes it.
 
90sickfox

90sickfox

Wasn't a pretty sight...and I've got big hands
SN Certified Technician
Mar 2, 2015
Sounds like a bad wire in the ignition switch connector. Might help to unplug it and tighten all the connections a little with a pic or small screw driver. Did any of the wires look burned or heated up when you replaced the switch.
 
T

toeffer

New Member
May 24, 2011
90sickfox said:
Sounds like a bad wire in the ignition switch connector. Might help to unplug it and tighten all the connections a little with a pic or small screw driver. Did any of the wires look burned or heated up when you replaced the switch.
Everything looked great on the wires. No burns all the clips were in good shape, they all locked into place and gave them a quick tug to make sure they were seated.
 
