88 Mustang dies, won't restart until a key cycle

Hello,



I am chasing a problem that continues to get the best of me. The car runs great, but just dies. No power is lost inside, everything still works as it should. If I try to crank it without cycling the key it will crank forever and not start. As soon as I cycle the key it starts right back up.



When this happens I have had a fuel gauge on it, and it is not losing pressure.



I have replaced the TFI, PIP, COIL, IGNITION SWITCH, ECU.



Any thoughts would be appreciated.