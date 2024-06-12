ipscshooter
with engine delete mod.
back story... Bought in November 1988, new. Did heads/cam/ intake/exhaust/gears/ and global west suspension mods in about 1998. It was my daily driver until I sold to my son when I bought my 13 GT. Shortly thereafter, he broke a valve spring and, rather than simply replacing the valve spring, he pulled the engine with intent to do a serious HP rebuild. At the time, he was working as a tech at one of the better performance shops in Houston. He found a used 911 S4 for a bargain price, so I bought the car back from him, with the intent that we would later make it a project car. Life got in the way, and we were both, however, too busy to get the project going. He died from COVID in 2021, so, needless to say, the project is not going to happen. My wife would kiinda like me to get it out of our driveway... I'm curious as to what it may be worth. Still has the T5Z trans...
