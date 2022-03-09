89 Smoke Gray coupe build thread

I've documented most of the stuff done to my car on Instagram to date, but figured I'd circle back and share here as I definitely got a lot of motivation from others on the forum and want to pay it forward!

1989 Smoke Gray (1K) coupe with just under 75k original miles. 99% stock and totally unmolested, PO lost interest after tearing the interior out.....and getting rid of most of it :(

The day I bought it, July 8, 2019:
1646844042996.png

1646844062698.png

1646844078913.png

1646844232099.png

1646844368737.png
 

My plan was/is to get the everything inside refreshed first, then revive the paint/exterior as best as possible, upgrade suspension/brakes, and finally evaluate what I want to do with the drivetrain last.

Sound deadening, carpet, & seats

1646844830311.png

1646845142767.png

1646845174300.png

1646845513268.png

1646845528953.png



Scored some seat cores locally for $150
1646845719156.png

1646845749726.png


One seat down:
1646845773095.png

1646845882502.png

1646845949234.png
 
Roll cage, interior assembly, and a new windshield! The MM 6 point cage fit great but it was TIGHT.

Welded in my own diagonal bar
1646847102435.png


Fresh back from powdercoat! Smoke gray to match the exterior paint
1646847147703.png

1646847167363.png

1646847186819.png


seriously the worst part....
1646847218504.png

1646847240931.png


all back together!!
1646847268345.png

1646847285587.png

1646847320605.png

1646847336523.png
 
Reviving the original paint and respraying the rear bumper! Chemical Guys stuff worked pretty well for me.

1646847475040.png


It's kind of hard to tell in photos how faded/oxidized the paint was before, but this comparison pic should help:
1646847672375.png

1646847720171.png


Shined up enough to keep me happy for now!
1646847924120.png


Now to address the rear bumper
1646847854242.png


filled and sanded
1646847972441.png


Primed
1646848009034.png


Basecoat/clearcoat
1646848036099.png


Trim! SEM trim black again. Can't say enough good things about it!
1646848103109.png


Done!
1646848144053.png
 
After a little drive time on the new coil overs, I decided it was time for more rear tire. I snagged a couple 18x10's saleen reps for the rear and some new 295/35 Nittos.

1646849524250.png

1646849537067.png


Before with an 18x9 and 265/35 Nitto
1646849579362.png


Aaaaand after:rock:
1646849615838.png


Empty parking garage cell phone photo shoot time! It quickly became evident that the new ATS Brebmo's and big, shiny 13" front rotors made the rear drums look absolutely PATHETIC.
1646849376355.png

1646849675786.png

1646849699146.png

1646849733865.png
 
#13
NOW....time to address those puny rear drums. I scored a factory 3.73 geared 8.8 from an 88 T-bird to start building.

1646850354070.png


Stripped and wire brushed
1646850390430.png


Pressure washed & POR15'd
1646850437084.png


Trac Lok replaced with the M-4700-c carbon fiber disc kit.
1646850492778.png


New axle bearings, seals, SS lines, and NRC cobra caliper brackets
1646850591607.png


Like a piece of jewelry!
1646850613595.png

1646850627926.png


And the PITA 93 Cobra Booster/Master swap
1646850773423.png


Done! New MM Extreme Duty control arms as well....more to come!:D
1646850950049.png

1646850901856.png
 
Just realized I missed posting a pic of the completed interior! Here's a couple photos I took last fall.

1646855485587.png

1646855516867.png

1646855539344.png

1646855673000.png


And yes, I know my 1/4 windows look like :poo: compared to every other piece of new or refinished trim on the car.....I've had them on order through Classic Industries since July 2022!!:(
1646856027305.png
 
thinkfaster said:
Thanks!

For the bumper, I used a spray can kit from Automotive Touchup. It matches pretty well, no complaints for $100 worth of material and a little bit of my time!
Click to expand...

Damn! that looks good! I'm going to do the same on mine I think, I just want to color match my front bumper and not have a mismatched car

Love the seats too
 
