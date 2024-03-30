89 supercharged LX idle/running issues

Robertstang
Hey guys: I've reached phase 2 of the LX return to the road. Already done: 4.030 slugs, girdle, large pan, ford 303 cam, edelbrock heads, cobra intake, 76mm TB, shorty headers, 42 lb injectors, powerdyne supercharger, cold air intake & filter. What I've done: bypassed the air pump (plugged the vacuum lines), complete ignition tune (iridium sparkers gapped to .052), reliable wires (not new), new TPS (1.25V), new supercharger hoses and belt.
Here's the problem: there's no SPOUT (completely missing), car won't idle, surges, must keep foot on gas, raising rpm helps but above 2,000 runs crappy. I've tried adjusting TB with IAC hooked up and unhooked, can't check timing (no idle), fuel pressure over 50 psi, tried EGR hooked up and unhooked.
Here's the questions: a) should I reduce the gap of plugs to say ,028, (I've heard this works on turbo models). b) Holly Terminator X with new harness, or Megasquirt using existing wiring. c) intermittent open/short in fuse 8 (fuel door/hatch release), drains battery in a few days, fine without the fuse.
I thank you for the expert advice I am about to receive. Amen.
