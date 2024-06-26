Dies on cold start unless throttle is applied and bogs on initial acceleration

I am at my wits end, I have replaced near every sensor I can think of on my motor (‘89 5.0) and yet everytime I have to start the car cold it revs up and dies. It will restart immediately and then struggle for a few seconds before dying. Once it finally finds its idle and goes into gear (AOD) it will buck and stumble when the throttle is applied and the car is rolling. I’ve found that if I really hit the throttle and get into second gear the issue goes away and it also goes away once the motor is hot. I don’t have any issues at stop signs or red lights because the motor is warm enough. This all started after getting caught out in a rain storm and a bit of water got into my intake. It fried the MAF sensor and replacing that was all it needed to run again. However, I’ve been having this idle issue since which never happened before. I took it to a shop and they told me the water didn’t make it into the engine and there isn’t any knock or tick. The motor is completely stock except for a “cold” air intake which is just a cone filter hanging out in the engine bay.





Here is everything I’ve done so far:

Cleaned EGR valve

New EGR position sensor

New EGR solenoid

New MAF sensor

New MAP sensor

New spark plugs and wires

New ignition coil

New distributor cap

New ACT sensor

New ECT sensor

New TPS

Replaced PCV screen and cleaned PCV valve

Fixed several vacuum leaks and am 99% sure there’s not any others

Cleaned IAC valve

I’ve also done several base idle resets to no avail