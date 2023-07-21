Suspension 90 convertible cross brace rivet loose.

91GTstroked

5 Year Member
Jun 14, 2007
412
212
63
Hi everyone,

This is my first convertible, I've been trying to track down a front end clunk noise that gets really loud over bumps.

I haven't narrowed it down to this, but it's definitely loud if I push up on the tubular bar that attaches to this area where the rivet's are.

Can I replace this rivet? Is there a better option?

Thank you
 

  • IMG_20230721_160106942.jpg
    IMG_20230721_160106942.jpg
    625.2 KB · Views: 3
  • IMG_20230721_160119480.jpg
    IMG_20230721_160119480.jpg
    334.3 KB · Views: 3

All day long. Not sure what the size is but it could be one of those 1/4” ones like on the windows. Hopefully it’s a 3/16” or smaller and a standard River gun will work.

I got a rivet gun from Harbor Freight that does 1/4” and it’s run off an air compressor.
 
