91GTstroked
- Jun 14, 2007
Hi everyone,
This is my first convertible, I've been trying to track down a front end clunk noise that gets really loud over bumps.
I haven't narrowed it down to this, but it's definitely loud if I push up on the tubular bar that attaches to this area where the rivet's are.
Can I replace this rivet? Is there a better option?
Thank you
