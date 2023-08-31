Engine 91 5.0, Vacuum Line Connected to BAP Sensor??????

sscobra

sscobra

New Member
Oct 18, 2004
23
0
1
#1
Buddy of mine, picked of a 91 factory 5.0 coupe. He's been trying to get it to run correctly.

Previous owner installed a cam.

Here's the really weird part. While looking at things, happened to notice, they have a vacuum line running to the BAP sensor (like it's a speed density car). AhHa, that's got to be it! Buuuuut............When you unplug the vac line from the BAP(yes vac source was capped too), the car doesn't want to run. He's done all the basic stuff (base idle reset, checked for vac leaks, fuel pressure, etc., etc.).

Really lost on this one. Ideas???

Info:
91 Factory 5.0
MAF
A9L computer

Appreciate any and all help!
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

C
Electrical New Codes 29/98/66 - wont run unless MAF unplugged (all volt and ohms checked at maf)
Replies
6
Views
694
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
nickyb
nickyb
Rauchbauer
Engine 1987 5.0 Sputtering & Jerking Please Help
Replies
20
Views
3K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
Fuel Fuel Pump Rewire, New Fuel Lines, and Installation of New Fuel Pump Hanger with AN6 Connections
Replies
33
Views
4K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
R82148V
Engine Idle issue - Possible Vac leak - canister purge valve?
Replies
34
Views
3K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
mattys91gt
mattys91gt
J
89 2.3 LX running rich, hesitation on acceleration, high and hanging idle Help!
Replies
4
Views
544
2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech
jpstucky
J
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu