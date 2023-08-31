Buddy of mine, picked of a 91 factory 5.0 coupe. He's been trying to get it to run correctly.
Previous owner installed a cam.
Here's the really weird part. While looking at things, happened to notice, they have a vacuum line running to the BAP sensor (like it's a speed density car). AhHa, that's got to be it! Buuuuut............When you unplug the vac line from the BAP(yes vac source was capped too), the car doesn't want to run. He's done all the basic stuff (base idle reset, checked for vac leaks, fuel pressure, etc., etc.).
Really lost on this one. Ideas???
Info:
91 Factory 5.0
MAF
A9L computer
Appreciate any and all help!
