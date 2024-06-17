91 Convertible Light bar

Hi All,



Been working on a 91 Convertible for some time now. So, i decided to add a light bar to the car. I can tell you that the instructions on how to install the light bar are not very detailed. Caused me some headaches in the install. But still have questions and hope the Fox community can help me.



I'm uploading some pictures.



1. My first question is on picture 3, does the pole need to sit on that lip?





2. Instead of using the bolts they provided I used a different bolt because I did not have to retap it.

3. Their instructions says to use a 1 3/4 hole saw, yes its for the top but once you hit the metal piece it changes the game. I had to use a step bit for the seat belt bracket.

4. When I was sawing the plastic panel, the blade caught the metal plate and ripped the panel as you ca nsee on picture 9. No problem. I'll have to repair it. So i decided to take off the metal bracket where the seat belt slides through and cut the lip off as you see on picture 6. I'll just revit the piece back.



I have other questions regarding what it should look like once the top is up but have to take pictures for that.