91 Convertible Light bar

Hi All,

Been working on a 91 Convertible for some time now. So, i decided to add a light bar to the car. I can tell you that the instructions on how to install the light bar are not very detailed. Caused me some headaches in the install. But still have questions and hope the Fox community can help me.

I'm uploading some pictures.

1. My first question is on picture 3, does the pole need to sit on that lip?


2. Instead of using the bolts they provided I used a different bolt because I did not have to retap it.
3. Their instructions says to use a 1 3/4 hole saw, yes its for the top but once you hit the metal piece it changes the game. I had to use a step bit for the seat belt bracket.
4. When I was sawing the plastic panel, the blade caught the metal plate and ripped the panel as you ca nsee on picture 9. No problem. I'll have to repair it. So i decided to take off the metal bracket where the seat belt slides through and cut the lip off as you see on picture 6. I'll just revit the piece back.

I have other questions regarding what it should look like once the top is up but have to take pictures for that.
 

Those are lag bolts for wood. I seriously doubt that those will remain in place over time with normal street driving.

There is no parallel universe that exists where I would use wood lag-bolts to secure sheet metal.



Not what you asked but it jumped out at me like a naked cake girl at an office party.
 
I can't answer whether or not the pipe needs to sit on that lip, but it certainly seems to be off. You'd think that there wouldn't be a gap like that. If all else fails I'd see about stacking some washers or something in there to mount it solidly. And I agree, you'd be better served with the rivnut tool that @Noobz347 linked and a proper bolt.
 
LILCBRA said:
I can't answer whether or not the pipe needs to sit on that lip, but it certainly seems to be off. You'd think that there wouldn't be a gap like that. If all else fails I'd see about stacking some washers or something in there to mount it solidly. And I agree, you'd be better served with the rivnut tool that @Noobz347 linked and a proper bolt.
Okay, I will use this tool - HARDELL Rivet Nuts.

Any idea where I can find a light bar that shows what the pipe looks like once its mounted behind the panel?
 
LILCBRA said:
I can't answer whether or not the pipe needs to sit on that lip, but it certainly seems to be off. You'd think that there wouldn't be a gap like that. If all else fails I'd see about stacking some washers or something in there to mount it solidly. And I agree, you'd be better served with the rivnut tool that @Noobz347 linked and a proper bolt.
I haven't tightened the bolts because i was checking to see what it looked like.
 
Blueinfan said:
Any idea where I can find a light bar that shows what the pipe looks like once its mounted behind the panel?
No idea.

My recommendation would be to loosely install the thing so that it looks right and acts right in relation to your top and the rest of the car.

Once you're happy with how it sitting, get the "Death Wheel" out (angle grinder) and cut it down so that it fits how you want it to fit.

Some Chinaman that's never seen a Mustang in person is who put that kit together for us. They're not what I would refer to as "exact".

If for some reason you ever do a roll bar or cage, you'll find similar modifications are generally required. Better to ship with too much material (maybe be too long) than not enough.
 
