You are gonna need to do some testing. Most testers can be rented at auto parts stores.
I'm thinking coolant in exhaust ? Do a leak down teet?
That sound coming from underneath, get her up on ramps or Jack stands and listen while she's running?
Sounds like you blew a head gasket, possibly sucked a valve
Intake gaskets do not usually blow or get sucked out (unless turbocharged or supercharged)
Might have cracked a head in the combustion chamber coolant jacket
Yeah the intake is new and new gasket. The thing thats wierd is my shifting felt funny though - shifter started shaking and felt harder to shift. And biog exhaust plume out left bottom side? So what do you think labor wise for someone reasonable to get it back running the same way it's been with no upgrades?