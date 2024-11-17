Electrical 93 Foxbody LX 5.0

When I first bought this car a couple of months ago the speedo needle was bouncing everywhere, the odom worked though. I took it to a local mechanic and they replaced the housing on the cable on the transmission end, and lubes the cable, they said they didn't see it binding anywhere but it was leaking, the leaked stopped when they were done. Still didn't fix the needle. After this the needle stopped completely and now odom stopped as well. Trying to find someone local who can help fix/repair/replace whatever is needed in the DFW area that's not 2000 bucks as this is my daily driver now.
 

#2
My guess is that it is your cable or your cluster.

Here is another thread to reference about the same issue:

1

Thread 'SPEEDOMETER NEEDLE JUMPING AROUND'

I have a 92 Mustang GT 5.0. I've had the car about 3 years now and not too long ago I noticed the speedometer needle started jumping around while driving. It doesn't do it all the time though, only sometimes; it's random. Can someone tell me what's causing the needle to jump around and what to do to fix it? Thanks...

and another:

prgt347

Thread 'Speedometer Needle Bouncing'

I have a '92 GT that has had a bouncing speedometer needle for several years, gradually getting worse. I recently purchased a new cable and housing from LMR and installed it over the weekend. Installation was straight forward with no issues. Unfortunately with the new cable the bouncing is as bad or worse. I've read over JRichter's (thanks Joe, again) thread explaining the mechanics of the speedometer system but can't seem to find where the problem is.

The gear at the transmission end of the cable is not worn nor does it show any damage.

With the speed sensor and gear out of the...
 
