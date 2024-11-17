TheJay806
Oct 20, 2024
When I first bought this car a couple of months ago the speedo needle was bouncing everywhere, the odom worked though. I took it to a local mechanic and they replaced the housing on the cable on the transmission end, and lubes the cable, they said they didn't see it binding anywhere but it was leaking, the leaked stopped when they were done. Still didn't fix the needle. After this the needle stopped completely and now odom stopped as well. Trying to find someone local who can help fix/repair/replace whatever is needed in the DFW area that's not 2000 bucks as this is my daily driver now.