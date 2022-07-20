Interior and Upholstery 93 stock am/fm cassette radio no volume/sound issue

So the radio turns on. I have display just no sound whether I use cassette or the radio. I dont want aftermarket because I like my car stock.
Does anyone have tips or can help with this issue? Thanks!
Anyone know if stock 93 came with an amp?

This is for 93 GT with 37K
 

Can cassette tapes still be purchased? I have an aftermarket cassette player in my project I have been wondering about...
 
Did the radio ever work? Or are you returning to stock?

Yes, 1993s with premium sound did have an amp located under the passenger seat. Silver box bolted to the floor pan. You can’t miss it.

Base model radios had no amp.

If you have premium sound, verify the jumper is in place behind the head unit. Give this thread a read. Post #6

www.stangnet.com

1993 Premium sound stereo into 87-92 Mustang : Install thread

No real questions here, just a thread to document what i've learned in this little project of mine. There is very little info on the net regarding this, i mostly had to peice info together that now seems very straightforward now from sources on the internet. I chose to install a 1993 OEM CD...
www.stangnet.com www.stangnet.com
 
Yes the radio worked till few months ago.
Just looked under the seat and I do have the amp there. In back of radio is 2 clips and antenna wire.
How it started was on the display I saw it kept switching from TAPE to RADIO but it still worked. Then just one day I had no sound. Display works and all the buttons work and I have checked fuses under the dash.
I will have to read through your thread but for the 93 if I did need to replace the radio, would the cd version just be a swap?
Id really rather just get this one working though cd would be nice.
 
Mustang5L5 said:
If you have premium sound, verify the jumper is in place behind the head unit. Give this thread a read. Post #6

www.stangnet.com

1993 Premium sound stereo into 87-92 Mustang : Install thread

No real questions here, just a thread to document what i've learned in this little project of mine. There is very little info on the net regarding this, i mostly had to peice info together that now seems very straightforward now from sources on the internet. I chose to install a 1993 OEM CD...
www.stangnet.com www.stangnet.com
Read your thread a bit and noticed a couple things. First I have the amp under the seat which appears to be the big one, not the football one. The other thing I do have the radio with manual eject.
And there is no jumper plug in my radio? Dont know if there ever was, doubt it just fell out recently if there was.
20220722_092214.jpg
20220722_092201.jpg
20220719_184826.jpg
 
There were two premium cassette players, and one non-premium cassette. Your's is the manual eject premium. There's an electronic eject version as well.

Football amp is 87-92 only. 1993 has the bigger square amp

You should have a jumper. There's a way to bridge the pins to get it to work. Did it fall out? Check carefully back there and see if it's loose and behind the console. Without the jumper, you won't have sound.

www.ebay.com

Ford Radio Parts - Audio Jumper Plug 1992 - 2000 PAC CDR ESC LP | eBay

DIN Size Radio - PAC 19B165 / CDR 18C815 / ESC LP 19B132. Reason for jumper was to complete low level audio circuit if you did not have an optional separate single disc player option Taurus or Mustang, or a 10 disc / 6 Disc player options.
www.ebay.com
 
Anyway called couple stereo places. One had no idea what the jumper plug was and other said it is for bypassing my amp. But like I said before I am about positive I never had that plug and radio worked fine.
In the meantime is there anything else that would cause me to lose volume? Could it have anything to do with display going from tape to radio?
I hooked it up again and with volume all the way up I hear maybe just static not sure but if i search stations i can hear a second of static as it goes through the stations and its very low.
 
It could also be that the radio is failing and needs to be rebuilt. There are shops that do this although I do not know any offhand.

The plug is not an amp bypass. That's the port used for controlling a CD changer or slave CD. If you look in the other thread, you'll see where the other poster bridged the connections to get it to work. You can try taking two flathead screwdrivers and shorting the same pins in the picture to see if the sound comes on.

When i pulled the jumper out of my radio in a test, there was ZERO sound.
 
Mustang5L5 said:
It could also be that the radio is failing and needs to be rebuilt. There are shops that do this although I do not know any offhand.
Do a search on Ebay for this type of repair place... Had to have my dash computer and my radio done in my BMW and this was recommended on a BMW website... Seems to be a " mecca " of them in Texas.........
DSCF0118.JPG
 
Mustang5L5 said:
It could also be that the radio is failing and needs to be rebuilt. There are shops that do this although I do not know any offhand.

The plug is not an amp bypass. That's the port used for controlling a CD changer or slave CD. If you look in the other thread, you'll see where the other poster bridged the connections to get it to work. You can try taking two flathead screwdrivers and shorting the same pins in the picture to see if the sound comes on.

When i pulled the jumper out of my radio in a test, there was ZERO sound.
Ok thanks man. I just ordered the jumper. For 10 bucks its worth a shot I guess. Will be about a week or so.

Is there any explanation that my radio would work without this part though? I think you mentioned never seeing manual eject with the premium.
And I know its old af but the car only has 37k on it. Its really clean and radio is probably like barely used. Been in my garage for 10 years just start it up once in a while.
 
I haven't seen one, but I know they do exist.

The 1993 Cobra's all got this version. The part number for the electronic eject is F3ZF-19B165-AB. I don't know how it was determined what other vehicles got the version you have but I do know they exist. There's a non-premium version with a different plug setup on the back as well.

www.ebay.com

1993 Ford Mustang Cobra Radio Cassette Tape Player Stereo OEM | eBay

<p dir="ltr" style="margin-top:0; margin-bottom:0;">1993 Ford Mustang Cobra Radio. Has been out of car for 30+ years. Don't know if it works or not. Selling for parts or repair</p>
www.ebay.com


I really don't have an explanation of why it worked without a jumper. That's why my first thought was maybe it got pulled out accidentally. I have about 5-6 of the CD players and a few amps and they will not work without the jumper plugged in. Like i said, I tested this recently and no jumper = zero sound for me on any of the head units I had.

It's still possible that for whatever reason it was working and something internal has fried. Either way, if i had this radio in my hands I would try the jumper first.
 
So this one bugged me. But I found out why that particular radio works without a jumper.

I aquired the schematics for the 93 family of radios. It appears the Mustang radios are unique in that they have the jumper internally.

You’ll see below the internal jumpers (far left) so that’s why the external jumper plug is not needed.

Learned something new today
D8C7FBFF-1997-47E6-B490-23DBA5414417.jpeg
 
