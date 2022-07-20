I haven't seen one, but I know they do exist.
The 1993 Cobra's all got this version. The part number for the electronic eject is F3ZF-19B165-AB.
I don't know how it was determined what other vehicles got the version you have but I do know they exist. There's a non-premium version with a different plug setup on the back as well.
<p dir="ltr" style="margin-top:0; margin-bottom:0;">1993 Ford Mustang Cobra Radio. Has been out of car for 30+ years. Don't know if it works or not. Selling for parts or repair</p>
I really don't have an explanation of why it worked without a jumper. That's why my first thought was maybe it got pulled out accidentally. I have about 5-6 of the CD players and a few amps and they will not work without the jumper plugged in. Like i said, I tested this recently and no jumper = zero sound for me on any of the head units I had.
It's still possible that for whatever reason it was working and something internal has fried. Either way, if i had this radio in my hands I would try the jumper first.