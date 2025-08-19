93 vert project

1775usmarine

Aug 18, 2025
Indiana
New here of course. Bought my 93 lx 2.3l vert Oct of 2023. In the process of doing a full blown restoration and 5.0 swap. Looking to get 350 to 375 tq at the rear and push around 375hp.

Currently at a standstill till my house sells and have it trailered to my new home. But here she is as of now and my vision for after.
