94 GT pinging, help please

Have you checked the PCV system? Oil in the intake from a stuck open PCV valve will lower your knock threshold, and since your still knocking with higher octane fuel and low air temps oil contamination sounds very plausible. (Oil in a gasoline combustion chamber is like diesel fuel.) It doesn't take much oil flow to do this, and sometimes you barely see or smell it in the exhaust. Is she consuming any oil?



The PCV valve at the back of the intake manifold is the spot to check. A higher mileage engine with some blow-by will push oil into the intake manifold under load if that valve is stuck open. You could try replacing the PCV valve ($3) and see if it goes away, or pull the upper intake and look for wet oil on the walls to confirm the problem. (I think there's also a mesh below the valve to help separate oil if you want to replace that at the same time.) You can also just pull the PCV valve out to see if's stuck open, but sometimes they close up when you rattle them around to get that stubborn hose off of the valve.





The E10 excuse the mechanic is using is not true. If anything, the ethanol content will make you less knock sensitive. E10 does have a lower stoich than E0/gasoline, but if your O2's/closed loop control is working properly it will adapt the fuel trim to the fuel type and offset the stoich/AFR shift by increasing the pulse width. E10 is not the problem.