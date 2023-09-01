95 GT Issues and Codes - 158, 172, 176, 212

I recently bought a 95 GT with 76k miles. At time of purchase it had blown head gasket so got it for really good $$$ and had all repairs done to get it running (heads, gaskets, radiator, fan, hoses, all new ignition, wires, plugs, etc.). The car ran great for about 2k miles albeit really bad mpg (9.5-10 mpg). And then the issues started.... car completely died while driving so had it towed to shop (I didn't have time to troubleshoot and fix) which diagnosed as MAF and was replaced. Car ran good for about 2 weeks with same bad mpg. But now having more issues which I'm trying to diagnose and fix myself but having problems. I have replaced just about every sensor I can think of "shooting in the dark" kinda but also piece of mind - IAC, O2 sensors, TFI, TPS.



It now idles rough at about 750 but feels like it has a cam in it (it's 100% stock). Sometimes surges up to 1k and then down to barely 200. Seems to be more of an issue on first startup of the day but still not great when at operating temp. In the driveway car will idle and rev good but car will die a few times when just driving around the block. It always starts right back up and then sometimes drives good with acceleration and then sometimes just putters and dies again. CEL randomly on and off put getting 158, 172, 176, and 212 codes which seems odd because it has brand new MAF, distributor and O2 sensors but entirely possible I'm not understanding the codes?



On a whim, it was getting low on gas and the thought occurred that maybe my daughter got a tank of really bad gas (problems started with about 20 miles on new fill-up) so I filled it up a couple days ago and with full tank it started running great. I drove around about 30 miles in 45 mins with no issues or CEL but next time I started it had all the same issues again. It seems to get worse as the tank gets lower ???? I have a new fuel filter and fuel pump on order but not 100% convinced the issue is fuel related with those codes.



Any thoughts??? What am I missing?