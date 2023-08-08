Running Rich (codes included)

F

FiveOhGabe

New Member
Aug 18, 2022
7
0
1
Menifee CA
I have a 94 GT and only mods I have done are a bbl x pipe, cutback, and bbl CAI. Thought the cars issue was the old cats being clogged but it still just dumps fuel. It also runs differently at times. Sometimes it has crackles at higher RPM's and other times it runs normal. Also randomly chops at idle as if it was cammed. Also down on power.

The codes I pulled are: 172- HEGO (HO2S) sensor fault/lean. 175- HEGO (HO2S) sensor fault/not switching, or fuel system at adaptive limits. 176- HEGO (HO2S) sensor fault/ always lean. 181 - Fuel system at rich adaptive limits at partial throttle/system lean. 212- Loss of ignition diagnostic monitor signaling/SPOUT circuit grounded.
Could it be caused by the x pipe? My gut tells me fuel pump but I'm just guessing.
Any ideas or advice?
 

  • Sponsors (?)


Well, as with most issues like this, I'd suspect at least more than one problem. First thing I would do is go over my vacuum lines, fuel pressure check/monitoring,
Don't know any back ground on car but I'd check plugs, cap, rotor and wires. Is the spout connector all greasy and crusty?
 
IMG_4626.jpeg
Upon my search for the spout connector I noticed this empty bracket point on my distributor. What's supposed to be here? I found the first Spout by the wheel well but not one by the distributor.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

evintho
Engine Help with troubleshooting codes.
Replies
11
Views
986
Fox Engine Swaparoo
evintho
evintho
L
P0122, running rich - an easier solution?
Replies
2
Views
189
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Noobz347
Noobz347
J
89 2.3 LX running rich, hesitation on acceleration, high and hanging idle Help!
Replies
4
Views
480
2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech
jpstucky
J
91LX302
97 Cobra Bank 2 Running Rich
Replies
1
Views
246
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
91LX302
91LX302
P
95 5.0 running lean/ rich adaptive limit reached
Replies
26
Views
1K
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
Pipstar
P
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu