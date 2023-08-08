Running Rich (codes included)

FiveOhGabe
New Member
-
- Aug 18, 2022
-
- 7
-
- 0
-
- 1
I have a 94 GT and only mods I have done are a bbl x pipe, cutback, and bbl CAI. Thought the cars issue was the old cats being clogged but it still just dumps fuel. It also runs differently at times. Sometimes it has crackles at higher RPM's and other times it runs normal. Also randomly chops at idle as if it was cammed. Also down on power.
The codes I pulled are: 172- HEGO (HO2S) sensor fault/lean. 175- HEGO (HO2S) sensor fault/not switching, or fuel system at adaptive limits. 176- HEGO (HO2S) sensor fault/ always lean. 181 - Fuel system at rich adaptive limits at partial throttle/system lean. 212- Loss of ignition diagnostic monitor signaling/SPOUT circuit grounded.
Could it be caused by the x pipe? My gut tells me fuel pump but I'm just guessing.
Any ideas or advice?
The codes I pulled are: 172- HEGO (HO2S) sensor fault/lean. 175- HEGO (HO2S) sensor fault/not switching, or fuel system at adaptive limits. 176- HEGO (HO2S) sensor fault/ always lean. 181 - Fuel system at rich adaptive limits at partial throttle/system lean. 212- Loss of ignition diagnostic monitor signaling/SPOUT circuit grounded.
Could it be caused by the x pipe? My gut tells me fuel pump but I'm just guessing.
Any ideas or advice?