Running rich with codes,

I have 94 Mustang GT running super rich randomly. It also runs differently at times. Sometimes it has crackles at higher RPM's and other times it runs normal. Also randomly chops at idle as if it was cammed. Also down on power. Sometimes it runs richer than other times. The exhaust seems to be getting hot as well but coolant and oil temps are fine despite the engine bay also feeling hot. It runs so rich that it lets out pops, crackles, and burbles. The o2 sensors were replaced twice, cleaned the maf sensor twice, and got a carless x pipe because my cats were on their way out, and no major mods.

Cars fuel pressure was fine at around 36.

The codes I pulled are: 172- HEGO (HO2S) sensor fault/lean. 175- HEGO (HO2S) sensor fault/not switching, or fuel system at adaptive limits. 176- HEGO (HO2S) sensor fault/ always lean. 181 - Fuel system at rich adaptive limits at partial throttle/system lean.

Not sure what the issue could be anymore. Any advice?