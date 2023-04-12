95 gt wont run with spout connector by in *SOLVED

I have a 1995 ford mustang gt mostly stock just recently swapped in 24lb injectors bigger fuel pump and put a fox edelbrock manifold on. it has off road exhaust if that matters. Ive got the car to run and would time it to 12 degrees without the spout connector it runs fine without the spout connector but as soon as I install the spout connector and turn off the car it wont turn back on. Thought the distributor might be giving out so bought a brand new msd ignition distributor and still same results. Ive been up and down the crank but wont start check list and seems like everything else is in order we have spark and fuel. Just wont stay ruining when spout connector is installed any help would be greatly appreciated since this is my daily driver.
Ill provide youtube videos below.

 

General karthief said:
Go back to the check list, pay attention to the part about the spout.
I was re reading the list and it was saying possible bad pip sensor. Would it be bad on a brand new distributor? Also once the spout is installed it’ll run as long as it was on, but when it’s turned off it won’t turn back on with the spout sensor removed or installed. Just cranks. I have another spout sensor I can try.

Even if I put the car back to tdc and rotate the distributor to be on top of 1 spark plug wire still just cranks. Was in the exact same position as it was. Idk what’s going on.
 
Have you checked for codes? (You may have I just don't remember and not going back to look)
Our model computer 'remembers' stuff and also takes readings from some sensors every time the key is turned on and adjusts accordingly so when you fiddle with some stuff randomly the computer gets confused, there are procedures (steps) to follow when working on these cars.
That's why the checklist is done step by step,
Also many members here will tell you that MSD distributor is junk.
I would get a stock replacement distributor from Rockauto. Try to get your money back on that MSD,
Have you owned this car for awhile and did this work yourself or buy it this way?
 
If the initial timing is 10 before with the spout out, then dies after reinstalling, you just about need a processor
I suspect your initial is just out of whack
I know you are smarter than that so it must be something else (usually something stupid)
If it ran with the mods? (24 lb. injectors and such) and all of the sudden it doesn't
I wish I could put my NGS on it and read a few pids, do a few KOER tests
You are guessing without one IMO and some problem children need the breakout box
That just makes it easier to read all the pins in the processor without back probing the hell out of all the connectors.
 
Thanks for all the replies, Ive been out of town. I was able to pull codes now after work
KoEo 117, 113
KoER 998 and the 117, 113 again this both tests were without the spout again.

Right I feel like its something dumb that Im not seeing. I shouldnt need a tune. I also had to put a fox tps connector I believe. Since I put the fox manifold on.
 
Still looking where to start. Put in a new tps but still need to solder the wires. Since I switched to the fox style. Been searching the internet and came across this
“ Anyone else out there ever had code 113 (intake air charge temperature sensor above maximum voltage / -40 degree indicated) come from their code reader? its my only code and the car runs but the code reader book says that if code 998 comes up,the car is running in failure mode and that the computer is using this code to keep the car running and that the car is running at a minimal level and repairs should be made as soon as possible..... any input? thanks guys!”

It says if I get both codes that the car is running in failure mode and running at minimal level and repairs need to be mas asap. But what repairs?
 
When I put together a sn95 with a 5.0 swap years ago I had an issue where a bad tfi did that exact same thing. Would start with spout out, then you put spout back and car would die. Was the tfi
 
96pushrod said:
When I put together a sn95 with a 5.0 swap years ago I had an issue where a bad tfi did that exact same thing. Would start with spout out, then you put spout back and car would die. Was the tfi
ok that’s the next thing I’ll check. Where’s the tfi module located on a 95 I’m pretty sure on a fox they are on the distributor correct? Thanks for the reply.
 
