EGR Delete

I know I'm behind the curve on this, but I just got back into having a Fox after 25 years, and the two I had before were my wife's daily, so no mods.

I just got a '91 LX that has smog pump delete, no cats, BBK headers, and the egr tube going into the head is cut off and pinched closed. The EGR valve is still in place, has vacuum and is plugged in to harness connector. No dash warning lights or obvious effect on performance.

Here's why I'm asking advice. The car came with an uninstalled Edelbrock 3820 intake and I want to put it on just because.

I figured the smog equipment is already history, but didn't understand where I stood with the EGR valve and my searches didn't really help. Old threads, conflicting opinions, etc.

So here's what I'm asking.............is the EGR being hooked up still talking to the computer even though it is serving no function? Can I just unplug it and see if it throws a CEL light? Or is it already maybe deleted in the computer but never taken off? When I sorta figure out where I'm at, how do I move forward with the manifold install and deleting of the EGR?

TIA
 

#2
You can delete it with no issues.
The EGR is used to lower combustion temps in an effort to reduce NOX emissions.
It does not hurt HP/Trq because it is primarily used in part throttle operation.
It will not effect driveability or mpg in any real sense.
With the advent of VCT a lot of manufacturers were able to delete the EGR by having the VCT do essentially the same thing, but some have gone back to using it even on newer vehicles.
 
