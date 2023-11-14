EGR Delete

dragstart
Sep 26, 2023
- 7
- 1
- 13
I know I'm behind the curve on this, but I just got back into having a Fox after 25 years, and the two I had before were my wife's daily, so no mods.
I just got a '91 LX that has smog pump delete, no cats, BBK headers, and the egr tube going into the head is cut off and pinched closed. The EGR valve is still in place, has vacuum and is plugged in to harness connector. No dash warning lights or obvious effect on performance.
Here's why I'm asking advice. The car came with an uninstalled Edelbrock 3820 intake and I want to put it on just because.
I figured the smog equipment is already history, but didn't understand where I stood with the EGR valve and my searches didn't really help. Old threads, conflicting opinions, etc.
So here's what I'm asking.............is the EGR being hooked up still talking to the computer even though it is serving no function? Can I just unplug it and see if it throws a CEL light? Or is it already maybe deleted in the computer but never taken off? When I sorta figure out where I'm at, how do I move forward with the manifold install and deleting of the EGR?
TIA
