96 Door wiring harness dilema....Please help

O.D.B.

O.D.B.

Member
Nov 19, 2018
5
1
13
TN
#1
Good Day all,

I have been given a 96 Mustang GT. It's been treated poorly and I am in the repair stage of the car. I am trying to swap my doors over from manual to power. I have verified that the car is a GT through FORD via the VIN. I have swapped all the inner door components and now I am down to the wiring. Dash has been removed for a few other repairs (heater core replacement) and better access to the connectors. Well now that i've pieced everything back together in the interior of the door; the last thing I need to do is install the door harnesses and plug them into the car harness.

Here lies the issue.....the door harnesses have a grey and a black connector . My car harness (passenger side) has a black and a brown 6 pin connector and the driver side of my car harness has a grey and a black plug but have different guide shapes that will not allow them to plug in (they are close to the same but they are different) can someone please help me figure this out.

Some wires match (colors) and some do not. The wiring harness for the doors came from a 95 mustang.

My last resort will be to pull the schematics and hard wire the doors (Not what I want to do). I have searched for other harness's so that I can de-pin the connectors and would prefer this option but having trouble finding matching connectors. Don't want to go to the dealership unless I have no other options at all.

Any information is helpful. I appreciate it.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


#2
Update to the wiring issue...

I have been able to de-pin some of the correct connectors from a donor harness. Matching the wires up and verifying the circuits through the wiring schematics. Painful yes, but coming along. I am considering changing the entire vehicle harness from a donor car if I can find one at a salvage yard. Ill spend a day there and remove the harness to make everything correct. I want it done right. Not into cutting corners.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

evintho
Electrical I need a new engine wiring harness. Recommendations please.
Replies
8
Views
834
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
weendoggy
weendoggy
N
P1132 and p1152
Replies
23
Views
2K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Nightmare_GT
N
S
2002 Mustang GT Conv.
Replies
0
Views
360
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
spook40
S
Ian_stanggt
98 gt transmission swap help
Replies
0
Views
1K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Ian_stanggt
Ian_stanggt
C
Help with 2007 convertible / power door lock problems
Replies
0
Views
651
2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
cwood2314
C
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu