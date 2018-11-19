96 Door wiring harness dilema....Please help

Good Day all,



I have been given a 96 Mustang GT. It's been treated poorly and I am in the repair stage of the car. I am trying to swap my doors over from manual to power. I have verified that the car is a GT through FORD via the VIN. I have swapped all the inner door components and now I am down to the wiring. Dash has been removed for a few other repairs (heater core replacement) and better access to the connectors. Well now that i've pieced everything back together in the interior of the door; the last thing I need to do is install the door harnesses and plug them into the car harness.



Here lies the issue.....the door harnesses have a grey and a black connector . My car harness (passenger side) has a black and a brown 6 pin connector and the driver side of my car harness has a grey and a black plug but have different guide shapes that will not allow them to plug in (they are close to the same but they are different) can someone please help me figure this out.



Some wires match (colors) and some do not. The wiring harness for the doors came from a 95 mustang.



My last resort will be to pull the schematics and hard wire the doors (Not what I want to do). I have searched for other harness's so that I can de-pin the connectors and would prefer this option but having trouble finding matching connectors. Don't want to go to the dealership unless I have no other options at all.



Any information is helpful. I appreciate it.