'99 Header Support Panel Discrepancy

Wondering if anyone has this issue/ or found the fix for itSo, on removing the quest to install a fiberglass hood, and hoodpins... pulled the bumper cover and header support, both have issues and so i ordered a new headlight support piece, and started watching for a new replacement bumperHeader support came from LMR, and would not fit no matter how much i tried... so... putting the old together ontop of the new... i discovered the new piece is 7/8 of a inch to short... and honestly, it looks like it shrunk in the wash... maybe they took it out of the mold too soon... i dont knowwhy this is an issue... i went several hours out of my way yesterday to pick up a used header support... and... it was an original fiberglass piece... that is ALSO 7/8 shorter than mine... my support piece is fiberglass and i dont really want to repair two tabs, but im not finding any replacements... and maybe im stuck repairing it...im just posting here before i spend abunch of time repairing something i that i could buy, as of running my business i have no time anymore for these DIY repair projectsthanks for the help