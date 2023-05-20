'99 Header Support Panel Discrepancy

Wondering if anyone has this issue/ or found the fix for it

So, on removing the quest to install a fiberglass hood, and hoodpins... pulled the bumper cover and header support, both have issues and so i ordered a new headlight support piece, and started watching for a new replacement bumper

Header support came from LMR, and would not fit no matter how much i tried... so... putting the old together ontop of the new... i discovered the new piece is 7/8 of a inch to short... and honestly, it looks like it shrunk in the wash... maybe they took it out of the mold too soon... i dont know

why this is an issue... i went several hours out of my way yesterday to pick up a used header support... and... it was an original fiberglass piece... that is ALSO 7/8 shorter than mine... my support piece is fiberglass and i dont really want to repair two tabs, but im not finding any replacements... and maybe im stuck repairing it...
im just posting here before i spend abunch of time repairing something i that i could buy, as of running my business i have no time anymore for these DIY repair projects


thanks for the help :)
 

20230330_171052.jpg
20230330_171103.jpg
20230329_185543.jpg
 
