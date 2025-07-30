Mrg2783
5 Year Member
-
Apr 1, 2018
-
- 87
-
- 6
-
- 8
I have a 1992 GT Convertible that has a A9M
But a A9L works fine, does anyone have an A9L Schematic? Any schematics at least to help me figure out the Orange diodes.
I need to replace what appear to be bad zener diodes. Does anyone have information on what these diodes are rated at? It looks like some have a white blue line and someone have a white green line.
The repair shop wants a schematic to make sure they are replacing them correctly
