Electrical A9L Schematic

M

Mrg2783

5 Year Member
Apr 1, 2018
87
6
8
Newport Beach
#1
I have a 1992 GT Convertible that has a A9M

But a A9L works fine, does anyone have an A9L Schematic? Any schematics at least to help me figure out the Orange diodes.

I need to replace what appear to be bad zener diodes. Does anyone have information on what these diodes are rated at? It looks like some have a white blue line and someone have a white green line.

The repair shop wants a schematic to make sure they are replacing them correctly
 

Attachments

  • 403a8fec54b10c3211556e100b3bf2fd.webp
    403a8fec54b10c3211556e100b3bf2fd.webp
    213.1 KB · Views: 1
  • IMG_9063.webp
    IMG_9063.webp
    235.6 KB · Views: 1
  • IMG_9062.webp
    IMG_9062.webp
    213.6 KB · Views: 1
  • IMG_9061.webp
    IMG_9061.webp
    383 KB · Views: 1

