Adding Supercharger - what else will I need?

ssj50driver said: In all honesty I would say to go with at least 42lb injectors and maybe some sn95 fuel rails. You always want to have more fuel than you need. Also adding an inline 255 hp walbro wouldn't be bad either to complement your 255 intank. Power via boost is addictive. If your trans is stock (I might have missed if it was a stock t5 or not) then you might be on borrowed time. I would not suggest getting a clutch that is really harsh like a spec3+ or something with a tough pressure plate. I would get one that will be softer on your trans. It should be fine with no 5k clutch dumps and using street tires is helping to save your rear end as well as your trans. Good luck with it. Click to expand...

I know an older thread but google brought me here and I know you're active still on the siteNow I know I'll be taking a chance sure and don't really want to necessarily do a new engine right now since I'm doing one for the 95 and also have good compression on this engine in the 94 so I'm thinking about going for it. Also have a rear main seal oil leak just to mention.When I put the engine in the 94 from my wrecked car back in around '22 ( 285 rwhp, was 291 years ago with a few different pieces and maybe 50 k prior to the last tune), I went from shorties to longtubes, 3.55 to 3.73 ( new gears in the 94 the 3.55' setup is going in the 95), McLeod street pro clutch, and from flowmasters to a free flowing pypes bomb catback.Here's my list if that the installer gave me to look of pricing for if I put one on my 190k mile 94 Cobra with oem trans:Vortech V3 self containedsfi rated dampner60 lb injectorsIgnition box ( not sure if MSD)90 mafpower pipebigger SC pulley 3.47340 pump w/ wire upgradeplugsaeromotive fp regguagesWill the stock radiator be fine? This will be a sometimes on the weekend driver as I have 3 cars, and no track just fun street car and my cars get babied a lot lol.Any other things you can offer as advice I thank you. Yeah I really want to do another engine for the car but want to finish the 95 first. So some added pep in the meantime would be nice as I'm used to the power level of the engine in the 94 and have been for over 20 years. So tbh if it blows up then it'll give me an excuse to build one lol. If the trans blows I know i'll need to get another but hopefully it all stays together well into maybe 230 ish k miles