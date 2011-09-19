Adding Supercharger - what else will I need?

oz
Greetings,
I recently bought a lightly used Paxton 1220 SL and plan to put it on my '91 GT. The blower cam with both the original 3.8" pulley (~6 psi) as well as a 3.33" pulley (~10 psi).
The car has 50k miles, the engine has the typical H, C, I upgrades as shown below and makes ~290 hp at the wheels.
287.2 rw hp @ 5200 RPM, 326.6 ft-lb rw tq @ 4000 rpm
Powerheads (CNC'd E7TE castings w/ 1.90/1.60 valves), Ported Cobra Intake, Motive 3.73 Gears, Comp Cams XE270HR (.512 lift, 218/224 @ .050, 114 lsa), FRPP 1.6 Roller Rockers, FRPP 65mm TB, Pro-M 75mm Bullit MAFS, FRPP 24# Injectors, Custom Autologic Chip, MAC Eq. Shorty Headers, MAC Offroad H-Pipe, MAC Muffs and Tails, Moroso CAI, 3 Core Radiator, Stock Alt. reworked to 130A, B&M Ripper Shifter
After Dyno:
Black Magic Electric Fan, Accel 300+ Ignition
I plan to upgrade the cooling fan, fuel pump (255 lph hi vol), add a rear end girdle & possibly braces and a new clutch (my stock one is already slipping). The guy gave me a big Pro-M meter and 30# injectors to match so I'll use those too.
Do I need an oil separation system for the PCV lines?
If I run street tires, do I risk breaking my axles or transmission?
What else do I need?
Finally, can I run the 3.33" pulley (~10 psi) or will I grenade my stock block?
THANKS!
