So, I built a 393W 9 years ago and just now got around to getting the car complete enough to start. It fired right up once a fuel issue was fixed, sounded great, but I had a little valvetrain noise that I assumed was the valvetrain being a little too loose. More noticeable on the passenger side. So, I take the upper intake and valve covers off and reset everything to zero lash, plus 1/2 turn. Put it all back together, start it, and it runs terrible, popping out the exhaust, will barely accelerate. So now I assume theyre too tight.



This is the first adjustable valvetrain engine Ive ever built. I'm used to stock ford pedestals, or shaft-mount mopars. I've read so many different ways online to do this, most of them tell me to do what I did above. I'm wondering one thing: after loosening any preload on the lifters, how long does it need to sit before the plunger body in the lifter rises all the way up again. I didn't give it any time to sit with no pressure on the lifters. Id not even thought of that until reading a summit tech article saying to give it a few minutes before setting preload again. Also, I adjusted everything cold.



It's not a radical build. 393W, probe pistons, trick flow heads, retrofit lunati roller lifters, crane silver adjustable 1.6 stud rockers, ported lightning intake, and a relatively mild custom .520/.507, 212/220, 115 lobe sep cam.



As I said, it sounded great and idled/revved well, until I tried to readjust the valves a bit to quiet what sounded like a little valvetrain noise. It's not been driven at all yet. Any recommendations?