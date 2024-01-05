First post in this forum but have already come here countless times for help and read it. I have a 1988 fox roller with 1990 engine that I purchased early last summer. It was not running when I bought it most likely due to rocker adjustment being out of whack.



Since day one it has occasionally made this nasty binding/grinding sound on startup attempts. Now it is doing it 99% of the time. Originally thought it was loose top starter bolt as it was originally when I got the car...as they are a PITA to get at but, I replaced both the solenoid and the starter making sure everything was tightened with little to no difference. Still making the noise and the starter is in tight. Someone suggested it may me a misaligned clutch to flywheel....not sure. Open to any and all insight.