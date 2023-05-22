This is more of a lessons learned and me telling on myself than anything. Since I had the upper intake off to have the injectors cleaned I decided it was a good time to swap out the Crane Energizer roller rockers for the new Scorpion roller rockers. Reason for the switch is the Crane's are good to 450 lbs of spring rate which is right at what the springs on the heads are. Scorpions are good to 950 lbs and clear a bigger diameter spring which turned out to be a plus. Cranes are good for a 1.500" diameter spring and the Scorpions are good for a 1.625" diameter spring.I pulled the Crane's of the motor and stacked them on a towel and then got the Scorpion's installed and the valves run. Installed the Jomar valve stud girdle and put the valve covers back on all with zero issue. Was wiping the Crane rockers down and noticed some light contact right where the valve spring retainer would be. I have been chasing a valve train noise on this car since the Ed Curtis cam went in and never once thought to check the clearance at this spot. The Ed Curtis cam is quite a bit more aggressive than the old Comp Cam that was used with these heads. I have had the same valve train on the heads with the Cranes so the only thing I can chalk this up to is the higher lift on the Ed Curtis cam causing the light interference.Hoping this gets rid of the noise as I still have some other things to finish before it gets fired back up. I will get a picture posted later today as I thought I had one on my phone but evidently I took pictures of everything but this...new rockers are pretty though! If you think you are seeing old oil or burnt oil I use Brad Penn oil which is green and the oil change is pretty fresh.